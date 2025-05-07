Yellowstone TV series-inspired baked beans recalled over undeclared allergen
Vietti Food Group recalled 4,515 cases of their Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans
A Nashville-based company is recalling cases of its baked beans inspired by the television show Yellowstone because they may contain an unlisted ingredient that could pose life-threatening risks to some consumers.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that Vietti Food Group was recalling its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans because it may contain soy, a known allergen not disclosed on the label. Soy can trigger severe or potentially fatal allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.
The recall includes 4,515 cases of the 15-ounce cans of beans with “best-by” dates of February 17, 2028, printed on the bottom of the can.
According to the FDA’s report, the cases of beans were distributed to retailers in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.
There have currently been no reported illnesses as a result of the labeling error. Customers who have purchased the recalled cans of baked beans are urged to return them in exchange for a full refund.
For fans of Taylor Sheridan's hit cowboy drama, which follows the ranch-owning Dutton family (led by Kevin Costner), the show offers a range of food products such as canned chili, bacon, and barbecue sauces.
The Yellowstone food site, which allows avid watchers of the show to purchase other themed merchandise, promises “an immersive culinary experience that invites you to savor the essence of the series and taste its flavors firsthand.”
Other items offered include coffee, costing $12.99 on Amazon, and Yellowstone dishes sold at Walmart for $50 per set. The dishes are color-coded based on characters from the show.
The news of the baked beans recall comes a few days after tomatoes were recalled across the country due to a possible salmonella risk.
Ray & Mascari Inc, announced the recall of its four packs of Vine Ripe tomatoes on May 2, followed by the FDA’s notice the next day.
Potentially affected tomatoes were packaged in plastic cartons and had a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label that read “Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc.”
The tomatoes were shipped to stores in New York, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
No illnesses have been reported.
Customers in possession of the affected tomatoes are urged to throw them out, as salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting.
