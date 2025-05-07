Yellowstone TV series-inspired baked beans recalled over undeclared allergen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Nashville-based company is recalling cases of its baked beans inspired by the television show Yellowstone because they may contain an unlisted ingredient that could pose life-threatening risks to some consumers.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that Vietti Food Group was recalling its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans because it may contain soy, a known allergen not disclosed on the label. Soy can trigger severe or potentially fatal allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

The recall includes 4,515 cases of the 15-ounce cans of beans with “best-by” dates of February 17, 2028, printed on the bottom of the can.

According to the FDA’s report, the cases of beans were distributed to retailers in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

There have currently been no reported illnesses as a result of the labeling error. Customers who have purchased the recalled cans of baked beans are urged to return them in exchange for a full refund.

open image in gallery The baked beans may contain soy, which is not listed on the label ( FDA )

For fans of Taylor Sheridan's hit cowboy drama, which follows the ranch-owning Dutton family (led by Kevin Costner), the show offers a range of food products such as canned chili, bacon, and barbecue sauces.

The Yellowstone food site, which allows avid watchers of the show to purchase other themed merchandise, promises “an immersive culinary experience that invites you to savor the essence of the series and taste its flavors firsthand.”

Other items offered include coffee, costing $12.99 on Amazon, and Yellowstone dishes sold at Walmart for $50 per set. The dishes are color-coded based on characters from the show.

open image in gallery Kevin Costner as John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ ( Paramount )

The news of the baked beans recall comes a few days after tomatoes were recalled across the country due to a possible salmonella risk.

Ray & Mascari Inc, announced the recall of its four packs of Vine Ripe tomatoes on May 2, followed by the FDA’s notice the next day.

Potentially affected tomatoes were packaged in plastic cartons and had a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label that read “Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc.”

The tomatoes were shipped to stores in New York, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers in possession of the affected tomatoes are urged to throw them out, as salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting.