Yankee legend Babe Ruth’s apartment is still up for sale after TikTok mega star’s offer was rejected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A viral TikToker attempted to buy New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth’s old apartment, but was denied.

Former Louisiana State University gymnast and influencer Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, 22, posted a video Tuesday on TikTok to tell her followers that despite submitting an offer for the baseball legend’s $1.59 million New York City apartment, the building voted “not to have me live there.”

Dunne explained that the decision came last-minute, as she was only days away from picking up the co-op’s keys.

Buying a co-op style apartment is slightly different than buying a normal apartment, as each resident becomes a shareholder in the corporation that owns the building, and the rest of the shareholders can approve or deny interested parties.

“I get a call. The co-op board denied me,” Dunne said. “Pretty much the people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine.”

Ruth’s apartment is located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan ( Getty Images )

She continued, telling her followers how well the sale was going until that point, and that she and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes, hired a designer to help them decorate the apartment. “It got to the point where the realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment, that would be like, criminal,” she said.

The gymnast was not told why the co-op board denied her, but she acknowledged it could have been for a variety of reasons.

“Honestly, it wasn’t financial. It could have been, for all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU,” she continued. “Maybe they didn’t want a public figure living there, but I was literally supposed to get the keys, and that week they denied me.”

The apartment is still up for sale.

Ruth’s apartment, located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where he lived with his second wife Claire Merritt Ruth and their late adopted daughter Julia Ruth Stevens from 1920 to 1940, first hit the real estate market back in March.

The apartment is located on the seventh floor and includes three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms.

Ruth was most known for leading the Boston Red Sox to three World Series championships before he was traded to the Yankees and became known as “The Sultan of Swat” and “The Bambino” as he became the first MLB player to hit 60 home runs in one season. He died when he was 53 years old from a type of throat cancer.