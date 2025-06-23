Influencer gets emotional admitting she has to shop at H&M amid financial struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influencer B. Simone is facing mockery for getting emotional while talking about downgrading from Bloomingdale’s to H&M amid a financial downturn.

The 35-year-old comedian who boasts nearly six million followers on Instagram shared how her expenses have changed during an episode of her podcast, Let’s Try This Again, which aired on June 17. Speaking to her best friend, Shekinah Yon, B. Simone confessed she’s been having trouble managing her money.

“It’s just my finances,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “The budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that.”

She then got emotional about how her shopping habits have changed, continuing: “We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday. I’m like, ‘We have to go H&M.’ And I notice it in me. Just nitpicking.’”

Simone, whose real name is Braelyn Simone Greenfield, explained that she no longer has the “liquid” assets she once did as she’s investing in her app, the LTTA APP.

open image in gallery B. Simone says her 'budgeting' means she has to shop at H&M ( Let’s Try This Again )

“I got the money. [Just] not yet, it’s coming,” she explained. “I have it in assets. I have it in jewelry. It’s the liquid. I’m used to seeing a certain amount in my account.”

A clip of the podcast has gone viral on X, with people criticizing B. Simone for getting upset about going to H&M.

“Tearing up about having to shop at H&M when conversing with someone who, in the same conversation, talked about getting EVICTED and being on FOOD STAMPS,” one wrote. “Is this girl okay??”

“Most of us shop at H&M. Most of us live check to check. That’s life. I can rock a Wal-Mart fit with confidence because it’s in YOU not on you,” another added. “The real root is materialism. There’s the part of the heart God is trying to show you to fix. You don't need certain brands to be cool.”

“Oh my god.. get a grip.. I've been shopping at H&M for most of my life, and it's really not life or death like that,” a third added.

Others mocked B. Simone’s disappointment about going to the popular retailer.

open image in gallery ( X/@heyyitsjanea )

open image in gallery ( X/@derek_mafs )

“This is a damn tragedy. Ok folks, it’s time we set up a GoFundMe. H&M? No way, sweetie,” one quipped.

“God forbid you have to be like a normal person,” another tweeted.

B. Simone has previously opened up about the financial changes in her life. During an appearance on the Assets Over Liabilities podcast in 2023, she claimed that after being “canceled on social media,” she went from making $1 million in one month to $10,000 the next month.

The former Wild’n Out cast member drew major backlash in 2020 when she told Nick Cannon that she wouldn’t date someone who had a 9-5 job. She said she wanted to date someone who “was a hustling entrepreneur,” not a man who had to “clock in and clock out” of his job.

In June of that year, she also faced serious allegations of copying pages from bloggers for her self-help book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want. She publicly apologized and halted sales, saying it was now “a legal matter.”

“I’ve never written a book. I’ve never been an author, so as an influencer, as a creative, as an entrepreneur, me and my team outsourced. We hired a team that we trusted that we thought could bring my vision to life, and they did a lot of things without my knowledge and I am here to fix it,” she said at the time.

Sales of her book were paused due to the incident.

Simone also launched a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand, B. Simone Beauty, in 2019; however, the brand appears to be on hiatus.