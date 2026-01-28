Ashley Tisdale has a kids’ playdate with Hilary Duff’s sister amid mom group drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ashley Tisdale French and Haylie Duff shared a glimpse of their children playing together amid reports of a falling out between Tisdale and Haylie’s sister, Hilary.

Hilary is believed to be part of Tisdale’s former celebrity mom group, whom she called “toxic” in a viral essay for The Cut last year.

Hilary’s older sister Haylie took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of her daughter, Lulu, seven, playing alongside Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter, four, under a table.

“Under table shenanigans,” Haylie captioned the photo on her Instagram Story, which Tisdale reposted on her own account.

The Instagram post comes months after Tisdale detailed “mean girl behavior” in the mom group she was involved in, in Los Angeles. While Tisdale has not named the participants in the group, she was previously photographed in a group with celebrity moms, including Hilary, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.

open image in gallery Tisdale and Hilary Duff’s older sister Haylie (right), recently shared photos of their two daughters on a playdate together in an Instagram Story ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter, and Haylie’s daughter, Lulu, were photographed playing underneath a table ( Haylie Duff/Instagram )

In the essay, Tisdale — who shares two children with music composer Christopher French — wrote that she felt as though she had “found a village” in her mom group after the birth of Jupiter, in 2021.

But Tisdale claimed the dynamic took a turn for the worse when she was “frozen out of the group” and “excluded” before she noticed their supposed high school-style behavior.

She wrote: “I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story.”

She recalled another incident at a dinner party where she was “sat at the end of the table, far from the rest of the women.”

Tisdale said that when she confronted the group, one person sent flowers, “then ignored me when I thanked her for them.”

Earlier this month, Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, came to his wife’s defense by posting a fake magazine cover of himself, with the headline: “A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

He added in a sarcastic caption: “Read my new interview with @thecut.”

However, a representative for Tisdale told TMZ on January 5 that her essay was not about her friendship with Moore, Hilary and Trainor, claiming she aimed to highlight issues mothers face based on her personal experience with a different group of friends.