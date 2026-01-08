Hilary Duff teases new risqué song amid ‘toxic’ mom group drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even in the face of controversy, Hilary Duff is previewing an explicit single off of her forthcoming album, luck ... or something.

Duff, 38, who made her long-awaited return to music in November with her first song in 10 years, recently became entangled in public drama with Ashley Tisdale after the High School Musical alum penned a scathing essay for The Cut about leaving a “toxic” celebrity mom group, which fans have speculated refers to her friendships with fellow mothers Duff and Mandy Moore.

While the Lizzie McGuire star has yet to publicly address the rumors, it appears to be business as usual as she proudly shared a teaser Thursday of an untitled track, which will be part of her comeback record, luck ... or something, out February 20.

In the Instagram video, Duff is seen filming herself in an open field of grass, lip-syncing the song’s risqué lyrics.

“Only want the beginning, I don’t want the end / Want the part where you say goddamn / Back to a dive bar giving you head / Then sneak home late wake up your roommates,” she sings. “I want the highlights 10 out of 10 / The butterflies from holding your hand / Before we swept us under the bed and we became practically roommates / I’m touching myself by the front door / But you don’t even look my way no more.”

open image in gallery Hilary Duff teased her new single, 'luck ... or something,' out February 20 ( Getty )

open image in gallery Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, seemingly referred to Ashley Tisdale as ‘self-obsessed’ and ‘tone deaf’ amid the mom group drama ( Getty )

The post’s caption includes a simple string of emojis: a bed, sparkles, a blue heart and a tongue-out winky face.

Duff’s carefree clip comes days after her husband, musician Matthew Koma, with whom she shares three daughters, seemingly slammed Tisdale as “self-obsessed” and “tone deaf” in an Instagram Story. Duff is also a mother to her eldest child, son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, retired Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie.

Days after Tisdale’s op-ed was published, Koma came to Duff’s defense by posting a fake magazine cover of himself Tuesday with the headline: “A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

He added sarcastically, “Read my new interview with @thecut.”

In Tisdale’s essay, she revealed that at first she thought she had “found a village” in her mom group after the birth of her first daughter, Jupiter, in 2021, but the dynamic took a turn for the worse when she was “frozen out of the group” and “excluded” before she noticed their supposed high school-style behavior.

open image in gallery Matthew Koma addressed the mom group drama with a spoof magazine cover ( Instagram/@matthewkoma )

“I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story,” she wrote.

Tisdale did not name the participants in the group; however, she was previously in a group with Los Angeles-based moms, including Duff, Moore and Meghan Trainor, leading to outside speculation.

Earlier this week, Tisdale’s representative denied that her essay was at all about Duff, Moore or Trainor, telling TMZ that it was “unfortunate” that her words are “getting twisted into clickbait.”

Instead, they said that the piece was meant to spotlight her personal experience with a different group of friends.

Tisdale and Duff’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.