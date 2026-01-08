Hilary Duff teases new risqué song amid ‘toxic’ mom group drama
Pop star and former Disney Channel darling is currently tangled up in celebrity mom drama after Ashley Tisdale penned a scathing op-ed about the group’s ‘mean girl behavior’
Even in the face of controversy, Hilary Duff is previewing an explicit single off of her forthcoming album, luck ... or something.
Duff, 38, who made her long-awaited return to music in November with her first song in 10 years, recently became entangled in public drama with Ashley Tisdale after the High School Musical alum penned a scathing essay for The Cut about leaving a “toxic” celebrity mom group, which fans have speculated refers to her friendships with fellow mothers Duff and Mandy Moore.
While the Lizzie McGuire star has yet to publicly address the rumors, it appears to be business as usual as she proudly shared a teaser Thursday of an untitled track, which will be part of her comeback record, luck ... or something, out February 20.
In the Instagram video, Duff is seen filming herself in an open field of grass, lip-syncing the song’s risqué lyrics.
“Only want the beginning, I don’t want the end / Want the part where you say goddamn / Back to a dive bar giving you head / Then sneak home late wake up your roommates,” she sings. “I want the highlights 10 out of 10 / The butterflies from holding your hand / Before we swept us under the bed and we became practically roommates / I’m touching myself by the front door / But you don’t even look my way no more.”
The post’s caption includes a simple string of emojis: a bed, sparkles, a blue heart and a tongue-out winky face.
Duff’s carefree clip comes days after her husband, musician Matthew Koma, with whom she shares three daughters, seemingly slammed Tisdale as “self-obsessed” and “tone deaf” in an Instagram Story. Duff is also a mother to her eldest child, son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, retired Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie.
Days after Tisdale’s op-ed was published, Koma came to Duff’s defense by posting a fake magazine cover of himself Tuesday with the headline: “A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”
He added sarcastically, “Read my new interview with @thecut.”
In Tisdale’s essay, she revealed that at first she thought she had “found a village” in her mom group after the birth of her first daughter, Jupiter, in 2021, but the dynamic took a turn for the worse when she was “frozen out of the group” and “excluded” before she noticed their supposed high school-style behavior.
“I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story,” she wrote.
Tisdale did not name the participants in the group; however, she was previously in a group with Los Angeles-based moms, including Duff, Moore and Meghan Trainor, leading to outside speculation.
Earlier this week, Tisdale’s representative denied that her essay was at all about Duff, Moore or Trainor, telling TMZ that it was “unfortunate” that her words are “getting twisted into clickbait.”
Instead, they said that the piece was meant to spotlight her personal experience with a different group of friends.
Tisdale and Duff’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks