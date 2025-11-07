Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hilary Duff has sent fans into a frenzy with the release of her first song in a decade.

On Thursday, the former Disney Channel darling, 38, released her new single, “Mature.”

The track — which features lyrics like, “She looks / like she could be your daughter / like me before I got smarter” — serves as Duff’s reflection on a past relationship with a partner who moved on to a younger woman.

“‘Mature’ speaks to my mature self calling my not so mature self on the phone many years ago, and she’s letting her know we landed softly,” the Lizzie McGuire star wrote on Instagram.

“This was a brief time with a lover that left me with so many questions… It felt like a good place to start. How are we feeling… Mature?”

open image in gallery Hilary Duff has released her new song, 'Mature' ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Hilary Duff starred alongside Frankie Muniz (left) in the 2003 family action movie ‘Agent Cody Banks’ ( Getty Images )

The song, which comes 10 years after the 2015 release of Duff’s most recent album, Breathe In. Breath Out., has already become an earworm for many fans, who have declared: “The queen of pop is back.”

“Well, it’s about time!” one said on X. “If anyone can bring back a bit of fun and cheekiness, it’s Hilary. I’ll have that on repeat with a cuppa in hand!”

“She came back and the song is actually good,” a second praised. “She’s effortlessly talented.”

“ITS A FREAKING BOP,” a third agreed, while a fourth found that “a comeback single like this shows her evolution as an artist while maintaining her signature style.”

“Hillary [sic] Duff goes petty with this one I’m here for it,” another applauded.

“Hilary Duff you ATE!!” someone else praised, with another adding, “‘Mature’ feels like the perfect title for this new era.”

Duff rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel’s comedy series Lizzie McGuire. During its four-year run from 2001 to 2004, she also starred in a string of family movies, including Disney Channel hits The Lizzie McGuire Movie and Cadet Kelly, as well as feature films Agent Cody Banks and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Meanwhile, she released a handful of albums: Santa Claus Lane (2002), Metamorphosis (2003), Hilary Duff (2004) and Dignity (2007), as well as her latest, Breath In. Breathe Out. (2015).

“Making music was a huge risk that I took at such a young age, and it was a huge part of my makeup for the longest time,” Duff said in a new interview with Vogue. “It was hard to step away from it, but I always knew I would come back whenever the timing felt right.”

In recent years, she starred opposite Sutton Foster in TV Land’s seven-season sitcom Younger, and most recently led the short-lived How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father.

open image in gallery Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, have been married since 2019 ( Getty Images for Vanity Fair )

Last year, she also welcomed her fourth child, daughter Townes, with her husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma. The pair, who’ve been married since 2019, share two other daughters: Banks, seven, and Mae, four. Duff shares her oldest child, son Luca, 13, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Of her long-awaited return to music, Duff told podcaster Jake Shane, she was “ready to fill in the blanks and share with people and connect with them on the level of now.”

“Obviously, it’s taken a lot of twists and turns and ups and downs and all of those things, but I have this crazy connection with fans that I’ve known since I was nine, 10 years old, and I just want to connect with them again,” she added.

“We have gone through a lot of the same things — whether that’s complicated relationships, anxiety, raising kids, divorces, trying to find yourself in adulthood, family drama,” Duff said. “Finally, I felt safe enough and comfortable in my own family to step outside and open that part of myself up again.”