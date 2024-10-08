A$AP Rocky claims son RZA inherited Rihanna’s ‘big forehead’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A$AP Rocky has revealed what his son RZA Athelston Mayers inherited from his mother, Rihanna.

Speaking to W Magazine ahead of his Don’t Be Dumb album release, the 36-year-old father dished about how his life has changed since becoming a father, balancing parenthood with his music career, and how each of his kids resemble him and Rihanna. The couple welcomed their first child, son RZA, in 2022 – one year before welcoming their second son, Riot.

“I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert,” the “Praise the Lord” artist confessed. “Riot’s an extrovert – he’s just like his mom. RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin.”

However, the Bottega Veneta ambassador did point out the one massive similarity between RZA and Rihanna. “He got his mom’s forehead,” he admitted. “I love my boy’s big forehead! I loved it on his mother.”

open image in gallery Rihanna admitted RZA inherited her forehead during a December 2023 interview ( Getty Images )

This isn’t the first time RZA’s forehead size has been talked about by his parents. In fact, the “Diamonds” singer turned attention to the physical resemblance back in December 2023.

In conversation with Access Hollywood at a Savage x Fenty event, the 36-year-old spoke about the many surprises that have come with being a mother of two. For Rihanna, perhaps the main thing she wasn’t expecting was for only one son to inherit her signature physical attribute.

“The only thing I imagine was probably the forehead on RZA,” she told the outlet, as she pointed to her own. “I mean, Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure?’”

Rihanna also praised her partner, and how she’s watched him become an amazing father to their children. While the “Work” singer may not have first fallen in love with this version of Rocky, she’s developed a deeper love for him as he’s stepped into his new role as a dad.

For Rocky, the transition into fatherhood was swift, especially since he welcomed his second son so soon after his first child was born. But to him, being a dad to both RZA and Riot has been a blessing – one that’s transpired into all aspects of his life.

“I’m such a dad, it’s f***ing hilarious,” he told W Magazine. “I haven’t been in the gym in weeks. I come home, my kids are already in bed, asleep. I leave, they still asleep. But the sacrifices we make to put out something substantial.”