Anna Delvey admits she’s most nervous about the outfits on Dancing with the Stars

Anna Delvey is joining the season 33 cast of Dancing with the Stars, and while some celebrities fear performing on live television, she’s more concerned about what she’ll be wearing.

In a recent interview with E! News, the 33-year-old convicted con artist, whose real name is Anna Sorkin, opened up about her transition from house arrest to the set of DWTS. Delvey started by admitting she’d been waiting on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to confirm her eligibility and settle on her travel restrictions before she could officially join the show.

“I’m somewhat excited,” Delvey told the outlet, alongside her dance partner Ezra Sosa. “I’ve been waiting on the permission from ICE, to get the permission to travel out of state.”

According to the fraudster – who’s been convicted of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, and grand larceny in the third degree – she’s not allowed to travel further than 75 miles. However, Delvey received special permission to travel to Los Angeles for the show.

When asked what she’s “most nervous” about, Delvey answered: “Bad outfits.” However, Sosa was quick to shake his head, arguing neither of them would be wearing a single bad outfit “under his watch.”

“We’re making sure that never happens,” Sosa said. “If we have to get Balenciaga and Rhinestone, we will, it’s going to happen.”

While the two haven’t settled on their first looks yet, Delvey jokingly said Anna Wintour was her fashion inspiration.

“I don’t know,” she laughed before Sosa added: “Yeah, that definitely is an answer.”

Delvey confessed she has never watched the show and wasn’t preparing a strategy for her performances either. Still, Sosa was excited for Delvey’s personality to shine through the competition, describing her to be a “sweet person” who has been portrayed differently by the media.

For the past two years, Delvey has been under house arrest. After stealing over $200,000 from businesses while posing as a fake heiress, the New York socialite was charged and sent to prison. In 2022, she was released and placed on house arrest for overstaying her visa. Delvey was born in Russia but emigrated to Germany with her parents at a young age.

In August, Delvey was granted permission to return to social media. According to Page Six, the court ruled to lift her social media ban, allowing her to reactivate her accounts on August 16.

Speaking to Page Six, she said: “I would like to thank the United States government court system and especially my lawyers John Sandweg and Catherine Hunstad for fighting for my First Amendment rights. I’m also grateful and thrilled to be able to control my own narrative once again on social media.”