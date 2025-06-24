Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has defended the 18-year age gap with her girlfriend Jade Whipkey.

The 42-year-old actor, whose credits also include True Blood and the Netflix series You, confirmed the romance in February, revealing she was dating stylist Whipkey, who is 24.

They made their red carpet debut together last week and, while sharing photos from the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Bride Hard, Camp addressed negative comments she’d received about the relationship.

“I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them,” she wrote in the comments section of a post shared by Pink News about her relationship with Whipkey.

“We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything.

Camp added: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well. Especially this Pride month.”

open image in gallery Jade Whipkey and Anna Camp announced their relationship in February 2025 ( Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock )

The actor first announced her relationship with Whipkey in a TikTok video posted by Mr Big USA.

When she was asked what she expected from a guy on the first date, she replied: “Well, I don’t expect anything anymore because I’m dating a woman and it’s great.”

Before her relationship with Whipkey, Camp was married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013. They started dating in 2006 when Camp was 21.

She previously described their time together as “a one-night stand that lasted seven years”.

“We grew a lot from 21 – he was a little older – but I changed so much,” she said on Penn Badgley’s podcast Podcrushed.

After her relationship with Mosley came to an end, Camp married herPitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in 2016. They divorced in 2019.

open image in gallery Anna Camp defended 18-year relationship age gap ( Instagram )

Camp recently appeared in the fifth season of Netflix’s hit thriller series, You, starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg.

She played twins Maddie and Regan Lockwood, who are the sisters of Joe’s wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie).

Camp currently stars in action comedy Bride Hard alongside her Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson.

The film, which also stars Anna Chlumsky, Stephen Dorff and Holdovers Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, follows a secret agent serving as the maid of honour at her childhood best friend’s lavish wedding, which is besieged by mercenaries.

open image in gallery Anna Camp appeared in final season of Netflix show ‘You’ ( Getty Images )

After a post about the premiere, Whipkey replied: “You crushed it honey, congrats. I’m so lucky to be by your side.”