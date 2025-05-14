Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pitch Perfect alum Anna Camp has confirmed she’s dating someone new, on-set stylist Jade Whipkey.

The pair sparked relationship rumors on Monday when Camp, 42, reposted a picture of the two of them, originally shared by Whipkey, on her Instagram Story.

“Her smile is a poem / Her eyes are roses / Her laugh is music for dancing,” Whipkey wrote. Camp added a fiery red heart emoji on her repost.

Fans began to wonder about Camp’s relationship status earlier this month when the actor posted a photo of Whipkey holding a glass of wine on her Story.

The caption read: “DATE NIGHT.”

The post was reshared on X by a user who added: “ANNA CAMP?? DATING A WOMAN??”

open image in gallery Anna Camp is dating a female stylist ( Getty )

However, it turns out the pair have been together for a few months now. In February, Whipkey and Camp appeared in a TikTok video posted by Mr. Big USA, where they discussed the worst dates they’d been on.

When asked what she expected from a guy on the first date, Camp candidly responded: “Well, I don’t expect anything anymore.”

She then pointed to Whipkey and added, “Because I’m dating a woman and it’s great!”

Camp has also posted about her partner on social media. In March, she shared a series of photos on Instagram, one of which showed Whipkey at a restaurant, alongside the caption: “Happiness lately happening.”

Whipkey commented: “Big time happy.”

Before entering her relationship with Whipkey, Camp was married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013. She married her co-star on Pitch Perfect, Skylar Austin, in 2016, before they separated in 2019. Their divorce was finalized in August of that year.

open image in gallery Jade Whipkey shared a sweet photo of Anna Camp on Instagram on Monday ( @therealannacamp / Instagram )

Camp recently appeared in the fifth season of Netflix’s hit thriller series, You, starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg. Camp plays twins Maddie and Regan Lockwood, who are the sisters of Joe’s wife Kate Lockwood (portrayed by Charlotte Ritchie).

During an interview with Marie Claire earlier this month, she opened up about taking on the role in You after being a huge fan of the series.

“I was like, ‘Yes, whatever they want,’” she said. She also noted that playing twins was “a bucket list item” for her.

“You get to stretch your wings in a way that’s a huge challenge, especially to have scenes with myself,” she explained.