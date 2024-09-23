Angelina Jolie reveals matching tattoo with daughter Vivienne

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Angelina Jolie has a matching tattoo with one of her children.

The actor and director recently spoke with CR Fashion Book about her store, Atelier Jolie, which sells sustainable designer clothing and has a cafe run by refugees and immigrant chefs. At one point during the interview, she also spoke about her most recent inking.

“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” she said. “It means so much to us separately and together. There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us.”

Jolie has six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

The Outsiders is a book written by SE Hinton and published in 1967. It details a coming-of-age story about two rival gangs called the “Greasers” and the “Socs” divided by their socioeconomic status. The book was made into a movie in 1983 and then a Broadway musical which opened in April.

Both Jolie and Vivienne worked on the Broadway production together with Jolie as a lead producer and her youngest daughter being an assistant. The words “stay gold” are both one character’s last words, and also a song title in the musical.

The Mr & Mrs Smith actor has previously spoken about working with her daughter, explaining that she was the one who introduced her to the new musical to begin with. “She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it,” Jolie told People.

“She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from [score and co-book writer] Justin Levine and the whole creative team,” the actress added.

In another interview, Jolie mentioned that Vivienne is a “tough assistant.”

“She’ll correct me,” she said. “She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.’”

“She’s been a really tough assistant,” she added. “She takes it very, very seriously.”

Although Vivienne and her twin brother Knox are still in high school, Jolie recently revealed where she plans to move after her twins turn 18.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, the 49-year-old Oscar winner spoke about her family dynamics amid her ongoing, contentious divorce from Pitt. Despite having grown up in Los Angeles, Jolie admitted she has only stayed in the city because of the divorce proceedings.

“I have to be here from a divorce,” she revealed to the outlet. “But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.”

She plans on being a globetrotter, starting with traveling to Cambodia, where she adopted her son Maddox in 2002.

“I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia,” she said. “I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.”

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” Jolie added, noting that she yearns for the connection and experiences she encountered in her early travels. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”