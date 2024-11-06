Andy Cohen hits back at claim celebrity endorsements for Kamala Harris were ‘a flex’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Andy Cohen has clapped back at critics who claimed celebrities that endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president were only doing so as a “flex.”

On Wednesday (November 6) morning, Donald Trump – the Republican candidate for president – surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2024 election. Shortly after, Cohen turned to Instagram where he asked his five-year-old son Benjamin what he thought about the results.

“Donald Duck won,” Benjamin replied.

As Cohen appeared to become teary eyed in the video, he then told the camera: “We love our country, we do. We will persist, we will move forward.”

The Bravo executive echoed the sentiment in the caption of the post, which read: “God Bless America!”

In the comments section, however, one follower responded to Cohen’s post by criticizing celebrity endorsements for political office. Leading up to the election, Harris had notably received the support from A-listers like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Meanwhile, Trump was endorsed by Jake Paul, Dennis Quaid, and Mel Gibson.

‘We will persist,’ Cohen says after Donald Trump wins 2024 presidential election ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

“I’m impressed with this post Andy, it’s gracious and I’m glad we agree we all love our country,” the commenter wrote. “But the celebs all endorsing her was not the flex you think it was. Americans are tired of the liberal extremism. I hope we can all move on together and find some unity somewhere. It’s exhausting being this divided.”

In response, Cohen clarified that celebrities are allowed to support any candidates they choose given their rights as Americans to vote.

“This is America,” he wrote back. “If celebs want to express themselves they should be allowed to like everyone else. Standing up for what you believe in is not a flex, it is AMERICAN.”

Cohen has shown his support for the vice president multiple times before Election Day. The TV producer first announced his endorsement at the end of October, posting a photo of himself standing next to Harris while wearing a T-shirt that read: “Kamala for president.”

In the Instagram caption, he provided a long list of reasons why he made the decision to endorse Harris.

“I am voting for Kamala Harris because: I believe women should have jurisdiction over their bodies. As a gay American dad who had kids through IVF, the Supreme Court is on the ballot and I don’t want it filled with (more) right-wing extremists who will take away my rights,” his caption read.

“I believe in sensible gun control. I believe in building the middle class and raising the minimum wage. She is mentally fit to serve as Commander in Chief and not too old for the job. America should never cozy up to dictators. She will be a President for all Americans. I believe January 6 was one of the darkest days in our history, the result of a weak man’s fragile ego. I don’t want to go back!”

He once again showed his support for Harris when he posted a photo of himself on Election Day with an “I Voted” sticker, as he snapped the selfie with his daughter Lucy. The two year old was also wearing a sticker, which read: “I’m a future voter.”

“I voted for Her, for her,” Cohen captioned the post, indicating he cast his ballot for the current vice president.