Andrew Garfield’s ‘professional witch’ girlfriend Kate Tomas shares relationship update

Andrew Garfield’s ex-girlfriend, Dr Kate Tomas, has officially confirmed their breakup.

The 42-year-old “professional witch” took to the comments of her Instagram post on October 12 to reveal where she stood with Garfield.

In a since-deleted comment, shared via Us Weekly, Tomas responded to a fan who asked if she was “still dating” the actor and told her to tell him they’re “a fan of his.”

“We broke up months ago but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved,” Tomas replied.

When another person in the comments sarcastically asked Tomas if she’ll “ever stop talking about Andrew,” she didn’t hesitate to hit back.

“Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or center a man in my life, work, business, and social media are women like you,” she replied.

The Independent has contacted Garfield’s representative for comment.

Garfield and Tomas first sparked relationship rumors in March 2024, after they were photographed holding hands in Malibu, California, on what appeared to be a double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham.

open image in gallery Kate Tomas and Andrew Garfield ( TikTok / Getty Images )

During an interview with The Sunday Times, published in July, Tomas publicly opened up about her relationship with Garfield and criticized some of his fans’ reactions.

“It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” Tomas told the outlet. “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”

She also hit back at how she was thrown into the spotlight when she first started dating the We Live in Time star.

“[The paparazzi] will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst,” she said. She also admitted that it was more upsetting to witness the “misogynistic nature” of the public’s interest in their relationship, which often leads to “criticism of how a woman looks, of what [she] does for work.”

Tomas, who was born in the UK, has developed a long career working as a “spiritual mentor” for A-list celebrities across London, New York, and Los Angeles. In addition to offering tarot card readings and seduction masterclasses, Tomas also earned a doctorate degree in theology at the University of Oxford

Before his split with Tomas, Garfield was linked to model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022. He famously dated his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone for four years, before they broke up in 2015.

However, Garfield has made it clear that he doesn’t ever publicly share any details about his private life. “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever,” he said in an interview with Esquire, published earlier this month.

Speaking to Bustle in 2021, he also acknowledged that he’s “not in the public eye to a great degree” because that’s something he wanted for himself.

“For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life, The Social Network star explained. “My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”