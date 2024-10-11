Andrew Garfield gives extraordinary answer to what he wishes for Florence Pugh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Andrew Garfield gave an incredibly moving answer to a quickfire questionnaire about his We Live in Time co-star, Florence Pugh.

The film, which was directed by John Crowley, follows a couple over the course of their lives, from meeting, falling in love, having a child and dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Pugh and Garfield, already internet favourites in their own right, have been charming fans during the promotional trail the film through a number of interviews.

In a new TikTok clip from the MeetCutesNYC account, which usually asks couples how they met, the pair shared some insights into their working relationship.

“Are you two a couple?” the interviewer asked, to which Garfield jokingly responded: “That’s none of your business.”

“We work together,” Pugh clarified.

open image in gallery Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh were interviewed for the TikTok account MeetCutesNYC ( TikTok/MeetCutesNYC )

The two stars were then asked about what they’d like to see in the other’s future: Pugh gave a sweet answer where she said she’d like to see Garfield become a father.

Garfield gave a lengthier response in which he noted Pugh’s impressive work ethic, as he suggested he’d like her to be able to enjoy more free time with her loved ones.

“I’d like to see her have more time for herself, to be a person and to just enjoy and smell the flowers, and look out the window and see the view, and have holidays and be with the people she loves,” he said.

“We need her work in the world, and in order for that to happen, she needs to have her own privacy and time and space.”

Looking touched by his answer, Pugh responded: “Good point!”

In the same clip, which was shared on Thursday 10 October, the duo revealed their first impressions of one another.

Garfield called Pugh “bold and uncompromising”, while she said she had learnt from working with Garfield that he is “an ultimate professional who raises the bar of everybody around him”.

The interviewer concluded by asking their names: “I’m Flo Bag,” Pugh said.

“I’m Andrew,” Garfield said.

open image in gallery Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in ‘We Live in Time’ ( AP )

At another recent event, Pugh appeared onstage where she sang Garfield’s praises, declaring that she wouldn’t have been able to do “any of the stuff” without the “safety” her co-star had provided.

Speaking about his first time seeing the Oscar-nominated actor in 2016’s Lady Macbeth, he said: “It was like seeing this ball of life, this kind of life force, this vital... I don’t know, primal energy on screen.”

We Live in Time is scheduled for release in cinemas on 1 January 2025.