Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Seyfried recalled the horrifying moment her dress “started truly falling apart” at an awards ceremony and how Glen Powell helped her through it.

The Mamma Mia! star said her vintage Dior Haute Couture gown for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards gave up on her, forcing the actor into an awkward situation.

“My boobs fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards,” Seyfried told People magazine. “I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun.

“It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I am saying it’s breaking off.”

open image in gallery Amanda Seyfried told People magazine her vintage Dior gown for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards ‘started truly falling apart’ ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

open image in gallery Amanda Seyfried at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Seyfried did in fact speak to Access Hollywood that night about her Dior gown. “It’s old, it keeps breaking,” she said. “It keeps ripping. I am actually not kidding, it keeps breaking.”

As one of the sleeves fell down her arm, she teased: “I’m just going to take off my dress. It keeps ripping. It’s fine. Literally it’s fine. Honestly, it’s old, it’s beautiful!”

But as Seyfried was chatting with Twisters star Glen Powell sometime later that night, her worst fears about the dress came true. “I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table and we were joking around about something, and I lifted my arms up and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart,” she said in the new interview.

“We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look…I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up.”

open image in gallery Seyfried says Glen Powell was a ‘gentleman’ the night her dress fell apart at the 2023 Critics Choice awards ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

The night did not end too badly for Seyfried, who won the award for best actress in a limited series or movie made for TV for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of biotechnology company Theranos, in The Dropout.

That left the Jennifer’s Body star in another bind as she needed to go up on stage to take the award.

“I ended up wearing someone else's jacket on stage. Because, well, it would've just been my boobs.”

open image in gallery Seyfried revealed that she ‘ended up wearing someone else's jacket on stage’ because her dress fell apart at the awards ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

The Mean Girls alum, who lives in upstate New York with her husband Thomas Sadoski and their two children, shared last year that her mental health was behind her moving away from Hollywood.

“I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does,” she told Forbes about her farm in the Catskills.

Seyfried said that because her upstate house was a “peaceful place to call home”, it was easier for her to acclimate to “the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on set” required for her career.

She admitted there was a “learning curve” to living on her farm at first, specifically because she had to take care of so many different animals. However, she still finds the experience “exhilarating” and it gives her “so much purpose”.