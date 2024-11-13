Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Glen Powell has responded to rumours about Tom Cruise wanting him to take over his role in the Mission: Impossible franchise, claiming he couldn’t replace the Top Gun star because his mother wouldn’t let him.

A report in trade publication The InSneider earlier this week said that Cruise wanted Powell to replace him in the forthcoming Mission: Impossible films.

ESPN commentator Pat McAfee called Powell on the 12 November broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show to “say congratulations, brother” if the rumours happened to be true.

“My mom would never let me do that,” Powell quipped immediately.

The Hit Man actor went on to say the Mission: Impossible franchise, with its incredible stunts that Cruise is known to do himself, was the “worst gig in town, everybody knows that”.

“That’s a death trap.”

Before he hung up, Powell said he was filming Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, saying: “It’s gonna be sick!”

The trailer for the eighth instalment in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, dropped recently.

Unveiling the film’s new title, along with a teaser trailer on social media, Cruise wrote: “Every choice has led to this.”

Despite the finality implied by the title as well as what he allegedly said about his replacement, Cruise has previously said he hopes to continue making Mission: Impossible films for decades.

Last year the action star compared the franchise to Indiana Jones and told The Sydney Morning Herald: “Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to still be going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him.”

He continued: “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Cruise and Powell starred alongside each other in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, after several pandemic-related delays.

Cruise, 62, played the lead character in 1986’s Top Gun and returned in 2022 for the sequel, a massively successful box office hit grossing $1.496bn worldwide. Powell played Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin in the sequel.

Fans were left delighted when Cruise showed up to support Powell at the London premiere of the latter’s film Twisters. Cruise shared a picture on social media with his arm around Powell, with the caption saying: “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to be released on 23 May 2025.