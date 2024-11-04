Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alex Consani revealed how she felt breaking barriers as the first trans model to walk the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

In a cover interview with Teen Vogue, the 21-year-old model reflected on the history-making walk on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

She explained that didn’t even realize she would be the first trans model to strut the annual fashion show. Consani told the outlet that she’d assumed that fellow trans model Valentina Sampaio held that title after appearing in a Victoria’s Secret campaign in 2019.

open image in gallery Consani said she did not realise she was the first at the time ( Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret )

“It’s crazy, though, because I didn’t even realize I was the first to walk until after I walked the show,” Consani said. “I thought that Valentina had already walked a while ago, so having that in my mind took the pressure away.”

However, she stressed to the outlet that there was more work to be done in terms of representation, adding that it could be difficult to advocate for change when many people in power are actively working against minority groups.

“It’s scary, though, because if you talk about the need for diversity to someone in power, they might X you out and say, ‘Well, if you’re upset then we’ll just make sure you’re not included,’ ” she explained, noting that her rise in the fashion industry could be partly credited to her whiteness. “When we have a conversation about fashion, we’re talking about what society views as beautiful or acceptable.”

“I don’t see the people who I’m inspired by doing the same jobs I’m doing or getting the same support. It’s upsetting,” Consani continued. “Where are the dolls of color? Where’s the South Asian models? The Native American/Indigenous models? I’m close to people in those communities, and it’s really changed my perception of fashion.”

She also noted that many of the things the public celebrates her for - including her hilarious TikTok presence - are heavily influenced by black trans women.

“The personality that I have and the energy that I give is so heavily inspired by Black trans women,” she explained. “People see me as kitschy and different, but if you’re ever around a Black doll, then you kind of get the same energy that I’m celebrated for. I’m celebrated because I’m White.”

Consani said she envisions a future where models do more than strut the runway—they use their voices to make an impact.

“We’re at a point now where, generally, people recognize that you have to support a disadvantaged community in order for everyone to see them as equal,” she said. “Fashion, now more than ever, values a voice. If you have the ability to use your voice, then you have to use it.”

The fashion show marked the lingerie giant’s first live runway event since 2018. Many of the brand’s “angels” returned to the catwalk on Tuesday night, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, and Adriana Lima. They joined newcomers Consani, Sampaio, Lila Moss, Ashley Graham, and Paloma Elsesser to celebrate the fashion show’s return from its six-year hiatus.