Watch live: Victoria’s Secret fashion show returns as stars take to red carpet

Watch live as Victoria’s Secret fashion show returns today (15 October) as stars take to the red carpet.

The signature fashion show is officially making its return after a six-year hiatus with an iconic headliner: Cher.

Victoria’s Secret has already revealed several models who will be on the runway on October 15.

Some of the models – referred to as the cast of the show – include Ashley Graham, Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Paloma Elsesser, Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, Imaan Hammam, and Devyn Garcia.

The 2024 show will take place at the brand’s flagship store in New York City.

The company has described the event as a “night of glamour, music, and of course, fashion.”