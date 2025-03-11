Alec Baldwin sparks outrage for saying his New York City penthouse is ‘too small’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alec Baldwin has sparked outrage for complaining about the size of his house.

The 66-year-old actor opened up living in Manhattan with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children during the season premiere of their show, The Baldwins. In the first episode, which aired last month, Alec spoke to the crew about the lack of space in his penthouse, saying there were “problems with it.”

“We have a five-bedroom apartment, and we know it’s too small,” he said during a confessional interview, noting that two of his children share one room while his three sons share another.

However, Alec’s remarks have now gone viral on X, with many viewers mocking the A-lister — who also spends his summer with his family in East Hampton — for complaining about the lack of space in the apartment.

One wrote: “We lived in a 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 4,650 sq foot home with eight kids. His problem is they are in an apartment. Our kids shared bedrooms. We had three acres and down a path was a creek where the kids played all the time. He chose to live there.”

“Poor guy! Wish he could afford more,” another sarcastically wrote.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin live in five-bedroom apartment with their seven childn in New York City ( Getty Images )

“Ah, the struggle is real, don’t you see?” a third playfully tweeted. “Poor Alec Baldwin, forced to endure life in a mere 6,000-square-foot luxury fortress in one of the most expensive cities on Earth. How does he manage? The injustice! The suffering!’

Still, some fans had more sympathy for the actor and understood the about the need for more bedrooms, especially when you have such a big family.

“My wife & I raised 3 kids in a 1,300 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house,” one wrote. “Poor guy just needs more space

“I think because he has no yard. His house becomes the yard. I’d feel cramped too with 3+ kids and no yard. Best thing about a house is that the kids can go outside and play in the backyard,” another wrote.

The 30 Rock alum first bought his NYC apartment in 2011 for $11.7, according to Curbed. Baldwin has put his house in the Hamptons up for sale back in November 2022 with a sale price of $29 million. However, in July 2024, the price of the 10,000-square-foot farmhouse was slashed to $18.9 million.

He and his wife, whom he married in 2012, live with their seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo, four, María, three, and Ilaria, two. Alec also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

During the premiere of The Baldwins, Hilaria also confessed that she didn’t understand what a prenup was before signing it and marrying Alec. “After my first marriage, I said, ‘Let’s have a prenup,’” Alec said during a sit-down interview with his wife. “She wasn’t happy about it.”

Hilaria chimed in, noting that the request for a prenup was a bit “awkward” for her. “But I don't actually quite understand what a prenup is,” she explained. “Because you’re like, ‘After a certain number of kids, it’s this. I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll just sign it.’ Which was probably very stupid of me back then.”

Hilaria said that if she was given a prenup now, she “would read it again.” However, she clarified that before getting married, she and Alec ultimately decided they didn’t need the prenup.

“I just said, ‘I won’t sign it. I don’t really want to think about the end by the beginning.’ And then you were like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do it either,’” she concluded.

After the first episode of The Baldwins came out, it was ripped apart by critics, with The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan calling the show “a new low for television” and added that the timing of the series was in “extremely poor taste.”

The series was filmed ahead of Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun went off while Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on the set of the movie Rust in 2021. In July 2024, a judge dismissed the manslaughter case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense. The prosecution will not be able to file charges against Baldwin again in Hutchins’ death.