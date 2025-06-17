Aggie MacKenzie pays tribute to How to Clean Your House co-star Kim Woodburn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Woodburn’s How to Clean Your House co-star, Aggie MacKenzie, has paid tribute to an “unforgettable woman” after her death was announced on Tuesday (17 June).

A statement revealed that Woodburn, who was known for her unapologetically blunt delivery, died on Monday (16 June) after a “short illness”.

"Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace,” MacKenzie told The Sun in a tribute. "We clashed often. Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength. She survived because she had to. I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman."

Woodburn shot to fame after a cleaning company recommended her for a Channel 4 lifestyle show, called How Clean is Your House, that was looking for “a really good cleaner with quite a funny temperament”, She secured a presenting slot after a successful screen test with co-host MacKenzie, and went on to front the show alongside her from 2003 to 2009.

The pair became affectionately known as “Kim and Aggie” with Woodburn wearing her her hair in a signature tight-braided bun and serving as the straight-shooting part of the duo and MacKenzie as the more sensible one.

MacKenzie said she fell out with her co-star while performing panto in Brighton together and reflected on her professional relationship with her former co-star in 2003.

“I think we’re chalk and cheese,” she told GB News. “Because of the friction there was between us, it created this energy and so we knew how to be in front of the camera.

TV presenter Aggie MacKenzie has paid tribute to her How Clean Is Your House? co-presenter Kim Woodburn (Andy Butterton/PA) ( PA Archive )

“I think for her [Kim] it’s kind of normal to have conflict and I think that if things are calm and easy, I think she found that quite difficult. That’s not me, I like it easy peasy.” However, MacKenzie added that there were “lots of highs”.

Nicknamed the “Queen of Clean”, Woodburn generated a cult following thanks to her scathing remarks and became notorious for her unpredictable showdowns on a string of reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite a rocky journey on the 2009 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Woodburn finished in second place behind Gino D’Acampo.

Tributes poured in for the star, including from her husband of 46 years, Peter, who shared a video on Instagram and wrote: “My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love, xx xx."

Former X Factor singers and Woodburn’s CBB co-stars Jedward wrote: "Rest in Peace Kim Woodburn you will forever be our Celebrity Big Brother friend! We grew up watching you and to share those memories together you will be truly missed for the TV gold you created for all generations."