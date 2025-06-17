Kim Woodburn has died, aged 83

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Woodburn, the star of How Clean is Your House who made headlines after her fiery Celebrity Big Brother appearance, has died, aged 83.

A statement announcing the TV personality’s death read: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

“Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.”

Woodburn’s representatives said that her husband of 46 years, Peter, ”is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate”.

“We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

Woodburn, who always wore her hair in a tight-braided bun, shot to fame after a cleaning company recommended her for a lifestyle show titled How Clean is Your House in 2002. The channel had posted a listing for “a really good cleaner with quite a funny temperament”.

She secured a presenting slot after a successful screen test with her co-host Aggie MacKenzie, with whom she fronted the show from 2003 to 2009.

Nicknamed the “Queen of Clean”, Woodburn’s scathing remarks saw her generate a cult following and, after leaving the show, she became notorious for her unpredictable, often hilarious, showdowns on a string of reality shows.

open image in gallery Kim Woodburn has died, aged 83 ( Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock )

Despite a rocky journey on the 2009 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Woodburn finished in second place behind Gino D’Acampo.

Her other reality show stints included Celebrity Come Dine with Me, Let’s Dance for Comic Relief and A Place in the Sun: Winter Sun, which she appeared on alongside her husband.

But perhaps most memorable was her time on Celebrity Big Brother, which was mired in controversy due to her many clashes with housemates including Jamie O'Hara, Nicola McLean and Coleen Nolan.

The following year, she went on Nolan’s daytime series Loose Women “to make amends”, but ended up walking off following another row. The show’s panellists were accused of “bullying” Woodburn, with her appearance generating 8,000 Ofcom complaints.

More to follow.