Kim Woodburn has died, aged 83

Kim Woodburn death: How Clean is Your House and Celebrity Big Brother star dies, aged 83
Kim Woodburn, the star of How Clean is Your House who made headlines after her fiery Celebrity Big Brother appearance, has died, aged 83.
A statement announcing the TV personality’s death read: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.
“Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.”
Woodburn’s representatives said that her husband of 46 years, Peter, ”is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate”.
“We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.
Woodburn, who always wore her hair in a tight-braided bun, shot to fame after a cleaning company recommended her for a lifestyle show titled How Clean is Your House in 2002. The channel had posted a listing for “a really good cleaner with quite a funny temperament”.
She secured a presenting slot after a successful screen test with her co-host Aggie MacKenzie, with whom she fronted the show from 2003 to 2009.
Nicknamed the “Queen of Clean”, Woodburn’s scathing remarks saw her generate a cult following and, after leaving the show, she became notorious for her unpredictable, often hilarious, showdowns on a string of reality shows.
Despite a rocky journey on the 2009 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Woodburn finished in second place behind Gino D’Acampo.
Her other reality show stints included Celebrity Come Dine with Me, Let’s Dance for Comic Relief and A Place in the Sun: Winter Sun, which she appeared on alongside her husband.
But perhaps most memorable was her time on Celebrity Big Brother, which was mired in controversy due to her many clashes with housemates including Jamie O'Hara, Nicola McLean and Coleen Nolan.
The following year, she went on Nolan’s daytime series Loose Women “to make amends”, but ended up walking off following another row. The show’s panellists were accused of “bullying” Woodburn, with her appearance generating 8,000 Ofcom complaints.
More to follow.
