Welcome to adult summer camp! Where alcohol is aplenty and participants can’t let go of childhood

Adult sleep-away camps across the country are exploding in popularity this summer as grown-ups partake in the same daily structured activities they did as kids, but this time, with alcohol.

Yelp says searches for adult summer camps are up nearly 350 percent this year, driven by a desire for nostalgia and community, as a recent Moodle poll said over 66 percent of people feel burnt out at their jobs.

Camp Getaway in Kent, Connecticut, has been inviting adults 21 and over to camp on weekends (while children attend during the week) for almost 50 years. Owner Getaway David Schriber told CBS News the recent doubling of programs may reflect a growing desire among adults to disconnect from reality and reconnect with simpler times.

"Things are complicated right now. There is a simplicity that comes here, right? There's sort of a depth in the superficiality of just laughing and meeting people and doing silly, zany things," Schriber said.

Camp Getaway attendee Shamia Brisco agrees, telling the outlet, "I did overnight camps when I was younger, and I remember going out on the water, going rock climbing. Why not do that with some alcohol?"

open image in gallery Adult summer camp programs have seen interest spike this year, as over half of Americans say they feel burnt out at their jobs. ( Getty )

Common adult summer camp activities include traditional experiences such as guided hikes, archery, and arts and crafts, with added excursions like wine tastings, cooking classes, and social events. The average cost for a weekend adult summer is $800, CBS News Reports, citing camps “from California to Connecticut.”

While Camp Getaway is a popular destination for adult campers, it’s not the only option. Camp No Counselors, which calls itself “the world’s largest summer camp for adults,” sold out all four of its weekends this summer, including two in New York, and others in California and Texas.

That camp is known for its live bands, campfires, foam parties, pool parties, and DJs, as well as its “legendary” camp Olympics event, friendship walk, lip sync battles, talent show and slip n’ slide flip cup.

“Camp No Counselors is a perfect getaway for yourself, your partner, a group of friends, or even your team! We are going to shake up the weekend so you get to hang out with a bunch of cool new people and leave with a truly unforgettable experience,” the website reads.

open image in gallery Adult camps include activities such as hiking, sip and paint, talent shows, and lip sync battles. Yelp says searches for adult summer camps are up nearly 350 percent this year ( Getty )

Camps Social is also popular on TikTok. Located near the Pocono Mountains in Equinunk, Pennsylvania, the three-day women-only camp is for those in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

"99 percent arrive solo. 100 percent leave as friends," the camp's website reads.

Content Creator Ashleigh Carter attended the camp's second year in 2024, sharing glimpses of its morning hike, a cold plunge into a lake, as well as paddleboarding and a paint and sip with mimosas.

"If you're looking to sleep in, then Camp Social's not it, girl. Everything starts at. 7 a.m.," Carter said in the year-old TikTok, although noting that campers have "free will" and can partake in, or skip whatever they want.

Carter mentioned that she was invited to attend the camp, presumably as an influencer, but said she was glad she did because it reminded her of the good 'ol days.

"It felt like freshman year of college when everyone is just dying to make friends, and so you're so friendly, you're so open," Carter said. "I don't mean to be corny, but it was so it was just like girlhood in the best way."