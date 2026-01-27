Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTube star Adam the Woo’s cause of death has been released five weeks after he was found dead at his Florida home.

Last month, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an unattended death at a residence. When they entered the house, the vlogger, real name David Adam Williams, was “reported deceased.” He was 51.

Authorities launched an investigation into his death and have since concluded that he died of natural causes.

In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, Williams’s parents, Jim and June, relayed the official autopsy report, which stated: “CAUSE OF DEATH: Atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. CONTRIBUTORY: Obesity.”

“The short answer is…natural causes,” Jim explained of Williams’s death. “Our beloved son…your beloved friend…died, in essence, of a heart attack in his sleep from health issues he probably never knew he had.”

open image in gallery Adam the Woo was a pioneering YouTube vlogger ( YouTube )

open image in gallery Vlogger was popular for exploring urban locations across America ( YouTube )

He added: “Now, we can all stop guessing. Be grateful the Lord allowed him to die at home and not in a foreign country. Be grateful he was found by friends (as hard as that was) and not some nameless stranger.”

Williams started his YouTube career in 2009. His videos were filmed across all 50 states, where he visited urban locations, including theme parks and abandoned areas, as part of his channel The Daily Woo. He was known for his laidback approach, with many describing his videos as “calming.”

He was among YouTube’s first major content creators and had amassed 768,000 subscribers on his The Daily Woo channel and 419,000 on his first channel, adamthewoo. In his final video, uploaded the day before his death, he proudly showed off the Christmas decorations in his hometown of Celebration, Florida.

Following news of his death, fellow YouTuber Chris Yon paid tribute on Instagram, saying: “I can’t believe I’m typing this…..I’m absolutely devastated to hear of the sudden passing of my good friend Adam the Woo.”

Yon revealed that he had visited Adam just four days ago, where they had ridden around Celebration in his golf cart to check out the Christmas decorations. He said Williams had been sharing “his excitement for upcoming plans on his YouTube channel and made plans to see each other in 2026.”

“I truly don’t know what to say,” he continued. “I’m in complete shock. RIP David Adam Williams.”

“Adam had big plans for 2026. We all think we do,” his father wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “Be alert. Be ready. We love you all. Thank you for loving Adam.”