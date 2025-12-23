Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Adam Williams – one of YouTube’s first content creators, known as Adam the Woo – has died, aged 51.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the vlogger, known for exploring urban locations across America, was found in his Florida home on Monday (22 December).

"The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Deputies then responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 pm. A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the third story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving.”

Williams was “reported deceased” after authorities entered his house with the fire department.

His cause of death is yet to be determined and will be revealed after an investigation.

Williams started his YouTube career in 2009. His videos were filmed across all 50 states in America, where he visited urban locations, including theme parks and abandoned areas, as part of his channel The Daily Woo. He was known for his laidback approach, with many describing his videos as “calm”.

open image in gallery YouTube star Adam the Woo has died ( YouTube )

His final video – in which he showed off the Christmas decorations in his hometown of Celebration, Florida – was shared the day before his death

Williams’s fellow YouTube stars are paying tribute, with Chris Yon writing on Instagram: "I can’t believe I’m typing this…..I’m absolutely devastated to hear of the sudden passing of my good friend Adam the Woo.”

Yon revealed that he had visited Adam just four days ago, where they had ridden around Celebration in his golf cart to check out the Christmas decorations. He said Williams had been sharing “his excitement for upcoming plans on his YouTube channel and made plans to see each other in 2026.

“I truly don’t know what to say,” he continued. “I’m in complete shock. RIP David Adam Williams.”

Meanwhile, vlogger Justin Scarred stated: “The world has lost a giant and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood”.

He continued: "This breaks my heart and I want to say nothing right now. I don’t have the right photo or the right words. But with all the rumours, I feel I need to say what I can.”

He asked people to pray for Williams’s parents and his sister in the wake of his death.