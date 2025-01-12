Adam DeVine teases the reason behind his recent weight loss: ‘If Marvel calls’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam DeVine reflected on the motivations behind his recent weight loss journey, joking that he was getting ready for the day he’s asked to play a superhero.

“I’m not trying to get super lean. I just want to be in a place where if Marvel calls, I can answer,” the 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star teased in conversation with People. “If my phone rings and it’s James Gunn saying, ‘Hey, we’re ready to bring you into the DC universe,’ I could say, ‘Hey, give me a couple of months, and I’ll be there.’”

DeVine went on to candidly admit he was proud of his recent life change, keeping a consistent regimen using the exercise and health app called MyFitnessPal.

“I feel like this year, I’m in such a good rhythm with this that I just want to stay on it,” he told the outlet. “And for me, I like where I’m at."

The Workaholics star welcomed his son Beau with his wife of four years, Chloe Bridges, almost a year ago now. But before Bridges, 33, gave birth to their first child, DeVine admittedly gained “sympathy weight,” which is also known as couvade syndrome, all throughout her pregnancy.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, couvade syndrome is typically thought of as a psychological response that “describes a range of symptoms in the nonpregnant partner that mimic those in pregnancy. That can include things like weight gain, aches, pains and nausea.”

The physical implications were “a real thing” for DeVine, who says he looked like a “cartoon version of himself” during those nine months.

open image in gallery Adam DeVine and his wife Chloe Bridges three months before she gave birth ( Getty Images )

“Chloe, she was eating for two and building a human child. I wasn’t building a human child, but it looked like I was. I gained more weight than she did,” he confessed. “I gained 28 pounds, I think she gained, like, 26 pounds.”

By the time his wife’s due date came around, DeVine was more than ready to return to his former self, which would include heating health and working out again.

“I’ve always eaten well, and I’ve always worked out, but it was just the amount I was eating and not knowing that certain things were bad for me,” he said.

DeVine’s comments about his weight loss come after he recently spoke to Yahoo Life about being misdiagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, an autoimmune neurological condition that causes spasms and stiffness in the muscles, 30 years after he was struck by a cement truck.

“I just started having all kinds of pain and weird spasms, and at one point, the doctors told me that I had stiff-person syndrome,” the comedian told the outlet.

“So, I thought I was dying right before my son was born, and (later) I found out I don’t have stiff-person syndrome,” he continued. “And they couldn’t figure it out, and they finally just landed on ‘your childhood accident has finally caught up to you.’”