Aldi’s £12.99 alternative to Le Creuset’s heart-shaped pot is back

Aldi’s middle aisles are treasure troves of homeware, clothes, toys and even appliances. As the supermarket is famously budget-friendly, it’s worth taking a look to see if you could save on any items on your wishlist.

Keen cooks will be pleased to know Aldi’s cast iron Le Creuset alternatives are making a return (available in stores from 29 January), with adorable editions for Valentine’s Day. In her review of Aldi’s previous range of cast iron pots, our tester declared that there was “little difference in the performance” of Aldi and Le Creuset’s versions, despite the £200 price difference.

When it comes to the supermarket’s Specialbuys on offer right now, you’ll find candles, bedding sets, colouring books and more. As Aldi doesn’t offer online shopping, you’ll need to pick up these deals in-store.

We know the weekly shop can be a stressful outing, especially with kids in tow, so we’re here to help you put together your shopping list before you head out. Keep scrolling to find out more about the top Specialbuy offers available this month – but remember, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Best Aldi Specialbuys for January 2026

These adorable mini heart-shaped cast iron pots are landing among Aldi’s Specialbuys from 29 January. At just £12.99 for a pair, this is a great buy ahead of Valentine’s Day. The pots also come in a traditional round form, and they are suitable for stove-tops as well as being oven-safe up to 260C. You can choose between red and pink colourways, provided they’re in stock at your local Aldi store.

If you’ve been keeping an eye out for an affordable baby stroller, this one from Aldi’s middle aisles could be worth snapping up. According to the supermarket, the buggy is both lightweight and foldable, so it should be easy to carry. It’s said to be suitable for children up to three years old.

Double microfibre duvet cover and pillows: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

This affordable bedding set comes in four different designs: striped, green, floral and grey. Made from polyester, the set has an easy-care design and is quick drying, according to Aldi. For just £8.99, you’ll get a double duvet cover and two matching pillow cases. For just £1 more, you can also pick up a king-size bedding set (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Home sanctuary candle: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Looking for an affordable candle for cosy nights in? These Aldi candles come in two different scents. The ‘lounge’ scent is said to feature notes of tonka bean, cacao and sandalwood, while the ‘sleep’ scent is said to contain calming notes of citrus fruits and lavender.

If you’re looking for a creative storage solution, check out this serving trolley among Aldi’s Specialbuys this week. This could be a handy way to store drinks or even bathroom products. Available in grey, black or green colourways, the trolley features castor wheels that can be locked into place, while each basket is touted as being able to hold up to 15kg.

Cosy carved rug: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

This rectangular rug is just £16.99 at Aldi and comes in beige or dark grey colourways. It’s approximately 100cm by 150cm, so it might be worth checking whether this is the right size for your space, before heading out to the supermarket.

Disney colouring book: £1.79, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking for some screen-free entertainment for your kids, you can pick up one of these Disney colouring books for less than £2. Choose from a range of iconic characters, from Stitch the alien to Disney princesses and more.

Nothing says a cosy night in like knitting in front of the TV. Not only do Aldi’s Specialbuys include yarn (99p, Aldi.co.uk) but you can also get four pairs of aluminium knitting needles for just £2.99. Depending on what you’re working on, you can also opt for a set of circular needles or crochet hooks.

Oval laundry basket: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

Drowning in laundry? You can pick up an extra laundry basket for just £3 in Aldi’s middle aisles this week. The basket comes in grey or white colourways, features integral handles, and has a capacity of 38l, according to Aldi.

Galaxy creamy truffle mini eggs: £1.65, Aldi.co.uk

Easter is still a few months away, but you can stock up early with these Galaxy creamy truffle mini eggs. Although, we won’t judge if you can’t resist tucking in to them right now.

