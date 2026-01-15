Aldi’s Specialbuys this week include bedding sets for less than £10

Aldi’s middle aisles are treasure troves of homeware, clothes, toys and even appliances, and as the supermarket is famously budget-friendly, it’s worth taking a look to see if you could save on any items on your wishlist.

We know the weekly supermarket shop can be a chaotic outing, especially with kids in tow, so we’re here to help you put together your shopping list before you head out.

Aldi’s Specialbuys hit the middle aisles of its stores twice a week (every Thursday and Sunday). This week, we’ve spotted deals on candles, bedding sets, colouring books and more.

As Aldi doesn’t offer online shopping, you’ll need to pick up these deals in-store – you can check if it’ll be worth the trip for you by checking out our highlights below. But remember, when it comes to Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Best Aldi Specialbuys for January 2026

Double microfibre duvet cover and pillows: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

This affordable bedding set comes in four different designs: striped, green, floral and grey. Made from polyester, the set has an easy-care design and is quick drying, according to Aldi. For just £8.99, you’ll get a double duvet cover and two matching pillow cases. For just £1 more, you can also pick up a king-size bedding set (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Home sanctuary candle: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Looking for an affordable candle for cosy nights in? These Aldi candles come in two different scents. The ‘lounge’ scent is said to feature notes of tonka bean, cacao and sandalwood, while the ‘sleep’ scent is said to contain calming notes of citrus fruits and lavender.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re looking for a creative storage solution, check out this serving trolley among Aldi’s Specialbuys this week. This could be a handy way to store drinks or even bathroom products. Available in grey, black or green colourways, the trolley features castor wheels that can be locked into place, while each basket is touted as being able to hold up to 15kg.

Cosy carved rug: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

This rectangular rug is just £16.99 at Aldi and comes in beige or dark grey colourways. It’s approximately 100cm by 150cm, so it might be worth checking whether this is the right size for your space, before heading out to the supermarket.

Disney colouring book: £1.79, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re looking for some screen-free entertainment for your kids, you can pick up one of these Disney colouring books for less than £2. Choose from a range of iconic characters, from Stitch the alien to Disney princesses and more.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Nothing says a cosy night in like knitting in front of the TV. Not only do Aldi’s Specialbuys include yarn (99p, Aldi.co.uk) but you can also get four pairs of aluminium knitting needles for just £2.99. Depending on what you’re working on, you can also opt for a set of circular needles or crochet hooks.

Oval laundry basket: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Drowning in laundry? You can pick up an extra laundry basket for just £3 in Aldi’s middle aisles this week. The basket comes in grey or white colourways, features integral handles, and has a capacity of 38l, according to Aldi.

Galaxy creamy truffle mini eggs: £1.65, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Easter is still a few months away, but you can stock up early with these Galaxy creamy truffle mini eggs. Although, we won’t judge if you can’t resist tucking in to them right now.

