Nestled in the snow-capped mountains of Park City, Utah, High West Distillery is both a whiskey brand and a contradiction. It’s a craft distillery in a state with some of the strictest alcohol laws in the country. It’s a Western saloon in a town better known for après ski than cowboy boots. And despite only opening its doors in 2006, it has become something of an institution – a place where whiskey lovers, tourists and locals converge over a dram of something distinctly High West.

Whiskey in the land of temperance

Utah and whiskey have always had a complicated relationship. When Mormon pioneers arrived in the state in the mid-19th century, Brigham Young strongly discouraged alcohol consumption, although it was never outright banned. The state saw its fair share of underground drinking establishments, especially in mining towns like Park City, which catered to a rougher crowd than the teetotaling settlers preferred. By the time national Prohibition rolled around in 1920, Utah was already flirting with restrictive alcohol laws. Ironically, in 1933, Utah became the final and deciding vote that repealed Prohibition in the United States – one last rebellious swing before settling into decades of tight control over liquor sales.

Even now, Utah’s liquor laws remain uniquely restrictive. The state maintains a monopoly on liquor stores, and cocktails served in bars must be measured precisely. Up until a few years ago, bartenders were forced to mix drinks behind an opaque barrier known as the “Zion Curtain” to prevent customers from witnessing the scandalous act of alcohol preparation. It is in this environment that High West emerged, not just surviving but thriving.

The rise of High West

Founded by former biochemist David Perkins and his wife Jane, High West began as an ambitious idea sparked during a trip to a Kentucky distillery. The couple relocated to Park City in 2004, drawn by the area’s outlaw history and stunning landscape. In 2007, they fired up their first still in a modest 250-gallon operation, setting up shop in an old livery stable and garage in the heart of town.

What made High West different was its approach to whiskey-making. Unlike purists who only bottle what they distill themselves, High West embraced blending, sourcing high-quality whiskey from other distilleries while developing its own house style. This strategy allowed them to release compelling and complex whiskeys early on, rather than waiting years for their own barrels to mature. The gamble paid off.

open image in gallery Where the magic happens – High West’s mountain distillery blends science, craft and a little bit of frontier spirit ( High West )

Today, High West operates both its original Saloon in downtown Park City and a larger distillery in Wanship, Utah, about 25 minutes away. The Saloon remains a major draw, doubling as a gastro-distillery where visitors can sip whiskey flights alongside elk chilli and bison burgers. Located at the base of the Quittin’ Time ski run, it is the only ski-in distillery in the world – perhaps the ultimate après ski spot.

The art of blending

Whiskey purists might scoff at the idea of blending, but High West has turned it into an art form. The distillery works with sourced whiskeys, marrying different ages, mash bills and styles to create something greater than the sum of its parts. Their core lineup reflects this philosophy, each bottle telling a different story.

Take Double Rye – a fiery, spice-driven whiskey that balances young and old rye. The younger component (two years old) delivers a sharp, botanical punch, while the older rye (distilled by High West itself) rounds it out with barrel sweetness and depth. It’s a rye built for cocktails but bold enough to sip straight.

open image in gallery Ski in, sip whiskey – Park City’s High West Saloon is where après meets outlaw charm ( High West )

Then there’s Rendezvous Rye, High West’s first whiskey release and still one of its most respected. With a high-rye mash bill that harks back to pre-Prohibition styles, it’s a blend of medium-aged rye and High West’s own pot-stilled rye. It’s full of baking spices, dried fruit and a touch of herbal complexity – smooth yet assertive, a proper tribute to classic American rye.

And finally, Campfire, High West’s most divisive and intriguing expression. The name says it all – it’s a blend of bourbon, rye and peated Scotch whisky, bringing together sweetness, spice and smoke in a way that shouldn’t work but somehow does. It’s a whiskey for those who appreciate both a good Islay Scotch and a well-aged American whiskey, its smoky finish lingering like embers from a dying fire.

An institution in Park City

If High West were just about whiskey, it would still be impressive. But what makes it stand out is its sense of place. The brand has woven itself into the fabric of Park City, a town where skiers, film buffs (thanks to Sundance) and whiskey lovers all cross paths.

The High West Saloon is a must-visit, offering not just whiskey but a lively atmosphere that feels both rustic and polished. Their restaurant and bar programme are taken as seriously as their distilling, making it one of the best places to eat and drink in town. Meanwhile, their distillery in Wanship provides a scenic escape, complete with tours, tastings and an emphasis on sustainability – High West has committed to donating $1m to conservation efforts in the American West over the next three years.

In a state that once tried to outlaw booze altogether, High West has built a whiskey empire. They’ve done it not by fighting Utah’s drinking culture but by embracing its contradictions – blending past and present, tradition and innovation, the ruggedness of the West with the refinement of a well-made spirit. The result? A whiskey brand that feels as at home in a saloon as it does on a ski slope, proving that sometimes, the best things come from unlikely places.

The best High West whiskeys to try in the UK

High West Bourbon

open image in gallery Bourbon, but make it High West – rich, balanced and unfiltered for those who like their whiskey with a little more character ( High West )

A bourbon that stands out not for its gimmicks, but for its balance. High West Bourbon blends different mash bills to create a whiskey that is rich yet bright, with notes of honey nougat, cornbread and a hint of lemon zest. The nose offers light caramel and vanilla, while the finish lingers with pecan pie and caramel apples. It’s smooth enough to sip but versatile in cocktails, making it a reliable staple in any whiskey collection.

Features:

Well-balanced blend with a mix of sweetness and spice

Versatile – smooth enough for sipping, but also works in cocktails

Unfiltered for a fuller, richer mouthfeel

Specs:

Type: Blended straight bourbon whiskey

Mash bill:

75% corn, 21% rye, 4% malted barley (sourced from MGP)

84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley (High West)

Other undisclosed whiskey components

Age: Minimum 2 years

ABV: 46% (92 proof)

Finish: Medium-length with notes of caramel apple, pecan pie and a touch of vanilla

Double Rye

open image in gallery Double the rye, double the spice – this is High West’s take on a rye with bite, and it’s not pulling any punches ( High West )

Sharp, spicy, and full of personality, Double Rye is exactly what its name promises – a double dose of rye intensity. On the nose, there’s an explosion of mint, pine and cinnamon, like stepping into an old-time apothecary. The palate is equally assertive, with clove, black pepper and a touch of honey rounding out the heat. The youthful rye delivers a fresh, almost botanical zing, while the older component tames it just enough. Perfect for a Manhattan, but if you like a bit of bite in your whiskey, sip it neat and brace yourself.

Features:

Bold, spicy character with a distinctive rye kick

Versatile – great for cocktails but complex enough to sip neat

Affordable price for a well-balanced rye

Specs:

Type: Blended straight rye whiskey

Mash bill:

95% rye, 5% malted barley (sourced from MGP)

80% rye, 20% malted rye (distilled by High West)

Age: Minimum 2 years

ABV: 46% (92 proof)

Finish: Medium length, warming with lingering cinnamon and mint

Rendezvous Rye

open image in gallery A love letter to classic rye, Rendezvous is the whiskey that put High West on the map – and still holds its own ( High West )

A more elegant and measured take on rye, Rendezvous is all about balance. The nose is rich with warm spices, dried fruit and a whisper of cocoa. The palate leans into classic rye territory – clove, orange peel and graham cracker, but with an underlying smoothness that makes it dangerously drinkable. There’s a herbal, almost tea-like quality to it, which keeps things interesting. It’s easy to see why this was High West’s first big hit – it’s rye whiskey at its most charismatic, with just enough edge to keep it from feeling too polished.

Features:

High-rye content for a bold yet balanced spice profile

Smooth enough for sipping, with layered complexity

Limited seasonal releases make it a collector’s choice

Specs:

Type: Blended straight rye whiskey

Mash bill:

95% rye, 5% malted barley (sourced from MGP)

80% rye, 20% malted rye (distilled by High West)

Age: Varies by release, typically medium-aged

ABV: 46% (92 proof)

Finish: Long, with warming spice, dark fruit, and hints of herbal tea

Campfire

open image in gallery Sweet, spicy, smoky – Campfire is a whiskey that refuses to be put in a box, much like the distillery that created it ( High West )

Love it or hate it, Campfire is one of the most intriguing whiskeys on the market. The nose is an unexpected mix of caramel, sandalwood and the unmistakable wisp of peat smoke. The first sip is a rollercoaster – sweet bourbon richness, spicy rye kick and then a slow, creeping wave of smoky Scotch that lingers long after you swallow. The peat isn’t overwhelming, but it’s unmistakable, like the scent of a distant bonfire drifting through the air. It’s not for everyone, but if you enjoy both American whiskey and smoky Scotch, it’s a fascinating middle ground. Best enjoyed on a cold night, preferably around an actual campfire.

Features:

Unique blend of bourbon, rye, and peated Scotch – one of a kind

Smoky yet balanced, with sweetness and spice woven in

Excellent for those who enjoy both American whiskey and peated Scotch

Specs:

Type: Blended whiskey (bourbon, rye and scotch)

Mash bill:

Bourbon: 75% corn, 21% rye, 4% malted barley (MGP)

Rye: 80% rye, 20% malted rye (High West)

Blended Malt Scotch Whisky: Undisclosed source

Age: Varies

ABV: 46% (92 proof)

Finish: Long, smoky, with sweet caramel, chai spice and lingering campfire notes

For more information, visit highwest.com