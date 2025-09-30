Is Britain already at war with Russia?

The forthright and eloquent former head of MI5 Lady Eliza Manningham-Buller – one of the outstanding intelligence intelligences of our time – has said that Britain is now in a condition of war, meaning war in its new contemporary terms.

Lady Manningham-Buller told The Guardian that the situation has changed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three and a half years ago. Russia is now engaged in UK in hostile actions – “sabotage, intelligence-collection, attacking people and so on”.

She endorsed the view of Fiona Hill, the Russian and Security expert at the Brookings Institution and co-author of this summer’s Strategic Defence Review. Both she and fellow author Lord George Robertson, wanted to say bluntly at the launch of that review that the UK is now involved in a very modern form of conflict – “yes, we are at war,” George Robertson told me at a briefing.

The government has sought to downplay the sense of threat, but the evidence of the new range and concepts of attack are piling up ( AFP/Getty )

In the past week this has been endorsed by Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s prime minister, and - more cautiously - by Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, who stopped short of saying we are at war, but said “we are not at peace.”

For years strategic analysts have warned about the new sets of threat. Ten years ago, Professor James Gow of Kings College London chaired a working group on “non-obvious warfare”. The group predicted clearly the threat from cyber, new autonomous weapons, new pathogens and even genetic manipulation that might be employed in covert operations. This was before the re-appearance of Novichok in Salisbury in March 2018.

The government has sought to downplay the sense of threat, but the evidence of the new range and concepts of attack are piling up. We have had the constant intrusion of Russian surveillance ships looking at communication lines and energy hubs, the drone incursion into Poland and Romania, overflight of Russian Mig-31s in Estonia, and days of disruption of airports in Denmark, Norway, Belgium, and a cyber strike at Heathrow.

The new Cyber and Special Operational Command records that have been 90,000 cyber strikes in the UK in just under two years. The commanders are wary of attributing blame to Russia – but admit that much of the most serious activity can be traced to Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, even – the new informal coalition known as the CRINKs.

Much of the activity purports to be purely criminal. But UK cyber experts in the new command at GCHQ, which the UK shares with the US at Cheltenham, think that Russian state actors work with and benefit from the criminal actors and networks. High-profile targets have included the NHS, including neo-natal clinics, Marks and Spencer, Harrods, and now Jaguar Land Rover, which has lost millions of pounds of production.

Denmark is now being targeted because the Danes have been in the lead in supplying and aiding Ukraine in developing its expertise in drones and ground launched missiles – the new 2000km-range Flamingo especially.

Britain needs to modify its stance on resilience and defence, at home as much as abroad. The threat is now, not five years down the road as the Defence Review hinted. The need is to tackle the enemy and malign actors working within the gate, rather than focus on the enemy outside the gate. The review has been almost shamefully neglectful of the army and reserves – starved of funding as the recent Public Accounts Committee reported – and both are needed for resilience in war and peace.

The sense of urgency is driven by the huge revolution in ground warfare concepts and tactics now under way in the battlefields dominated by drone, cyber and AI in Ukraine. We just don’t seem ready to innovate and adapt with the urgency Lady Eliza and Dr Hill suggest.

Too much of UK defence and resilience planning is based on putting of funding and investment till tomorrow. In defence terms the promise of jam tomorrow commitment risks becoming strategic roadkill today.