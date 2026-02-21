Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

GoFundMe launched for Eric Dane’s daughters in wake of actor’s death

Patrick Dempsey remembers first days on Grey's Anatomy set with Eric Dane
  • Actor Eric Dane, 53, passed away on Thursday following a battle with ALS, a diagnosis he publicly shared in April 2025.
  • Friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, whom he shared with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
  • The fundraiser aims to collect $250,000 and has already garnered nearly $150,000 by Saturday morning.
  • Among the significant contributions was a $27,000 donation from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who also paid tribute to Dane.
  • Dane was widely recognized for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, and notably guest-starred as an ALS patient in Brilliant Minds after his own diagnosis.
