If you’ve decided to upgrade your home’s windows, the next question is often the most daunting: how to pay for it. With the average uPVC casement window costing around £1,200, a typical home with eight windows might be looking at a bill just shy of £10,000. Larger windows, timber frames, or sash designs can increase costs further.

When comparing finance options, it’s important not to focus solely on the interest rate. A lower rate spread over a longer term may still cost more overall than a higher rate for a shorter period.

Financing through your window installer

Many major window companies offer their own finance packages, typically subject to a credit check. Before applying, it’s worth reviewing your credit score and checking for any additional fees. Only use lenders authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Here’s a sample of current representative rates:

Everest: 12.9% APR over 36+ months, with deposits from £249

Anglian: 12.9% APR over 36+ months, with deposits from £249

Safestyle: 12.9% APR over 36+ months, with deposits from £249

Britelite: 12.9% APR for up to 123 months, including three months “buy now, pay later”

Britannia Windows: 0% for 12 months (plus a £29 fee); thereafter 15.9% if not settled within the year; or 11.9% with a shorter three-month deferral

Coral Windows: Interest-free over 24 months if half the cost is paid on completion; other options start from 11.9%

Clearview Home Improvements: 12.4% APR for terms between 60 and 154 months

As a guide, borrowing £10,000 at 12.9% APR over three years would cost around £2,112 in interest, with repayments of approximately £336 per month.

Installer finance often carries higher rates than bank loans, but it can still be cost-effective if you opt for the shortest possible term. Be sure to factor in your windows’ guarantee period when deciding how long to borrow.

Using a personal loan for window replacement

A personal loan from a bank or specialist lender can be a cheaper route, though expect more paperwork. Representative examples include:

TSB: 5.9% for loans of £7,500–£20,000 over one to five years

Novuna Personal Finance: 6% over one to five years

M&S Bank: 6% over one to seven years

Borrowing £10,000 over seven years at 6% would result in around £2,271 in interest, with monthly payments of about £146.

Paying for windows using savings

If you have savings, it may be worth comparing the interest you could earn against the interest you’d pay on a loan.

For example, £10,000 in a 5% savings account earns £500 a year. Borrowing the same amount at 6% costs £600 a year in interest — meaning you’d be £100 better off using savings instead.

However, it’s important to keep an emergency fund for unexpected costs such as boiler failures, roof repairs, or a sudden loss of income. Do the maths carefully to ensure you remain financially covered.

Adding the cost to your remortgage

This option is only suitable if you’re already approaching the end of a fixed-rate mortgage term and planning to remortgage anyway.

Because energy-efficient home improvements can increase a property’s value, some lenders may allow you to borrow more when remortgaging. Mortgage rates are typically lower than personal loan rates, meaning this can be an affordable way to finance new windows.

But there’s a key caveat: because the repayment term is much longer, you could pay significantly more overall.

For example:

Borrowing £10,000 at 4% over 25 years costs around £5,835 in interest.

Borrowing £10,000 at 15% over five years costs around £4,273 in interest.

The mortgage route only works out cheaper if you can overpay and clear the additional borrowing more quickly.

Always check whether your mortgage provider allows fee-free overpayments before choosing this option.