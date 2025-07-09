Welcome to the Independent’s in-depth Solar4Good review, our top pick for those who value excellent customer reviews.

If you’re interested in generating your own cheap solar power and you’re ready to choose one of the best solar panel installers to fit an array at your home, this is the guide for you.

There are about 4,000 solar installers in the UK, which is great for choice but can make the decision difficult. But many only operate in specific regions, which helps narrow the options depending on where you live.

We compared the cost of solar panels, warranty and customer satisfaction to choose the best solar panel fitters.

But if access to the best solar panels or price is your top priority, then you will find a fitter for you on our expert list.

Why choose Solar4Good?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: On average, £1250

With a battery pack: Around £1800

Guarantee length: Two years of HIES-backed installation and workmanship warranty

Area covered: From Brighton to Edinburgh

Typical time from enquiry to installation: 4-5 weeks

Founded: 2020

Solar4Good is a family-run business set up in 2020, drawing on its founders' 15 years of experience in the solar power industry.

The company prides itself on ‘easy quotes, friendly guidance, and no pushy sales,’ according to its website.

Like most on the list, the company is MCS certified. The Microgeneration Certification Scheme sets standards for low-carbon technologies, including solar panels, battery storage and heat pumps. It’s considered an essential accreditation and quality assurance standard for low-carbon energy products and installers in the UK solar sector.

open image in gallery Solar4Good is a family-run business set up in 2021 ( Solar4Good )

Solar4Good also holds HIES membership, NAPIT registration and TrustMark endorsement.

HIES is a consumer protection scheme approved by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute. Members are vetted to ensure they can competently install the products they advertise. NAPIT is an accreditation body for UK electricians. TrustMark is a government-endorsed quality scheme helping homeowners find reliable tradespeople.

Solar4Good also shares the joint-highest online customer review score among UK solar panel installers on consumer review sites like TrustPilot, with consistently strong feedback and very few 1-star reviews.

Its website is easy to navigate and includes a comprehensive FAQ section for potential customers.

Reviewers frequently praise Solar4Good’s responsive and supportive aftercare service, highlighting support well beyond the installation date.

The company has regional offices across the UK, including Birmingham, Manchester, Exeter, Glasgow and Leicester, as well as its headquarters in Harrow.

Solar panel options include models from JA Solar (China), Canadian Solar, and Qcells (South Korea). As with other solar panel fitters we have reviewed, Solar4Good also offers EV chargers and battery storage, which can help you make the most of your investment in solar panels.

Solar batteries are particularly helpful for households with high electricity usage, such as homes with electric vehicle charging, heat pumps or daytime energy use. Think of them as a kind of energy time machine that stores solar power during the day and uses it at night.

However, batteries are still a significant investment. If your energy use is relatively low, you might be better off exporting your unused electricity to the grid during the day and buying it back at night.

Solar4Good also works with commercial clients and can provide quotes for business premises like warehouses and factories.

While the firm offers financing options, bank loans are likely to be cheaper, and using savings is more cost-effective still.

Pros:

Excellent online review score with very few 1-star reviews

Excellent aftercare service

Multiple panel and battery options available

Cons: