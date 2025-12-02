Welcome to The Independent’s updated Heatable solar review, offering a deep dive into one of our top picks for homeowners who want premium, high-efficiency systems when comparing the best solar panels for their home.

If you’re looking to generate your own low-cost, renewable power and you’re ready to choose an installer to fit your panels and connect them to your property, this guide will help you decide whether Heatable is the right match.

With around 4,000 solar installers operating across the UK, choice isn’t the problem — navigating it is. Most providers work regionally, which can narrow your shortlist depending on where you live.

We assessed the cost of solar panels, warranty options, and customer satisfaction scores to identify the best solar panel installers in the UK. For homeowners who want access to cutting-edge technology and top-tier panels, Heatable solar stands out as a compelling option.

Why choose Heatable?

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: A typical array of 7kW would cost £900 - £1000 per kW

With a battery pack: £1400-£1500

Guarantee length: 2 years workmanship warranty

Area covered: Mainland England, Scotland & Wales

Typical time from inquiry to installation: 2-3 weeks from network operator approval

Founded: 2017

Heatable distinguishes itself by having exclusive access to high-quality REA Fusion2 solar panels, which are among the most efficient and durable models you can buy. These top-tier panels are engineered in Australia and are designed for maximum longevity and energy generation – even in lower light conditions.

Heatable is a Tesla Premium Partner for battery systems and has been endorsed by Which? for both solar and heating services.

The company said its quotes are fixed, with any additional costs such as unforeseen structural issues or existing electrical faults being picked up in the survey they perform before beginning work.

Heatable also has one of the best online review scores, with an aggregate score of 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot.

Customers praise the company’s professionalism, ability to work with older properties, and strong post-installation support.

open image in gallery Heatable offers a design tool that allows you to access satellite imagery of your roof to calculate the number of panels it can accommodate. ( Heatable )

Heatable’s website includes a helpful online planning tool that uses satellite imagery to estimate how many panels your roof can hold and how much power they could generate.

We found this quite easy to use and it gave a very good indication of what a solar array would look like.

REA panels, which are one of our top choices for solar panels, use micro inverters fitted to each panel. Inverters turn the direct current which the panels provide into alternating current that your home ring main uses. So unlike systems that rely on a single inverter, these microinverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) individually. This means better performance in low-light conditions and improved reliability: if one inverter fails, the rest continue to operate.

What’s more, the micro inverters also benefit from the same guarantee the panels get – 25 years.

The panels are double sided, meaning sunlight can be absorbed on both sides. When it will be fitted to your roof, why bother? Well, some light will pass through the panel, reflect off your roof and enter through the back. Panels with this feature can generate up to 20 per cent more energy.

Engineered in Australia, the manufacturers say these cells are built to last and they top our chart for efficiency and degradation.

They also have a minimalist all-black design, which is useful if you want to keep your solar installation low-profile.

REA says its cells also have separate zones which mean that less power is lost should part of the array end up in the shade from trees, clouds or other buildings. And they make use of lower AC voltage for safety reasons.

How much do Heatable solar panels cost?

Heatable’s pricing is based on the size of your system and the specifications of your property, so final costs can vary from home to home. However, the company has provided indicative figures that offer a useful starting point for budgeting.

For a standard residential installation, Heatable estimates £900–£1,000 per installed kilowatt (kW). Using that range, a typical 7kW system – suitable for a medium-to-large household with good roof space – would usually fall between £6,300 and £7,000.

It’s important to treat these numbers as guidance rather than fixed prices. The total cost of solar panels depends on factors such as:

Your roof type and structural complexity

Whether scaffolding is required

The panel model and inverter you choose

Cable runs and electrical work are needed

Optional extras such as batteries or optimisers

For this reason, Heatable provides tailored quotes following a remote survey of your property. If your priority is getting access to premium, high-efficiency panels at competitive pricing, their per-kW range can be a useful benchmark when comparing installers.

While Heatable solar panels are more expensive than some alternatives, the technology and efficiency may justify the price for customers who want the best performance and longevity from their solar investment.

What are the Pros of using Heatable solar panels?

Excellent customer reviews

Access to REA Fusion2 high-end solar panels

Tesla Premium Partner

User-friendly online design tool

Strong warranties on equipment

What are the Cons of using Heatable solar panels?

Higher upfront cost due to premium panels

Only a two-year workmanship warranty

Q How much money can I save on energy bills? Savings depend on your system size, roof orientation, energy use and tariff, but most UK households installing a 4kW–7kW system typically save £400–£1,000 a year on electricity bills. If you make full use of your daytime generation or add a battery, your annual savings can be higher. Heatable installs high-efficiency panels, which can help maximise the proportion of solar power you use at home. Q How long does it take to install Heatable solar panels? Most straightforward installations take one day, with more complex systems completed within one to two days. The full process – from ordering to installation – may take slightly longer depending on availability, survey requirements and regional scheduling. Q How long do Heatable solar panels last? Heatable supplies premium, high-efficiency panels designed to last 25–30 years. Most panels come with long product and performance warranties, ensuring they continue to produce at least 80% of their original output after 25 years. Inverters typically need replacing once during a system’s lifespan. Q How do I clean and maintain Heatable solar panels? Solar panels require very little maintenance. Rain will usually wash away dust and debris, but an occasional clean with de-ionised water or a soft brush can help maintain peak efficiency, especially in areas with heavy pollen, coastal salt or bird droppings. You should also: Keep surrounding trees trimmed to avoid shading Check your inverter display or app for fault alerts Have a qualified installer inspect the system every few years Heatable’s installations are designed to be low-maintenance, but professional cleaning or servicing is recommended if panels become significantly soiled or if you notice a drop in output.

How we tested

Our Heatable solar review is based on a structured, independent assessment of how the company compares within the wider UK solar market. Because we did not purchase a system or commission an installation directly, our evaluation focuses on the factors that matter most to homeowners researching solar panel providers.

To build a clear picture of Heatable’s offering, we:

Spoke directly with the company to understand its product range, installation process, customer support approach, and access to high-efficiency panels.

Reviewed pricing against the wider market, using publicly available data, customer quotes shared with us, and benchmarks from leading UK installers to compare the cost of solar panels offered by Heatable.

Analysed warranty terms and equipment quality, including panel efficiency ratings, inverter options, and long-term guarantees.

Assessed customer satisfaction, drawing on verified reviews, industry feedback, and publicly shared case studies.

Compared Heatable with regional and national installers, evaluating availability, turnaround times, and access to cutting-edge technology.

This multi-source approach allows us to provide an impartial assessment of where Heatable sits in the market and who it’s best suited for.