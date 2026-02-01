What central heating grants are available for UK homeowners?

With energy bills still a major concern, many UK homeowners are exploring government-backed grants to help with the cost of heating upgrades. From boiler replacements to full central heating installations, several schemes are available to support households, especially those on lower incomes.

Here’s a breakdown of the central heating grants every UK homeowner looking to save money, heat their home more efficiently, and reduce their carbon footprint should know about.

What central heating grants are available in the UK?

There are three main national schemes offering support.

ECO4 scheme

The government’s ECO4 scheme provides free energy-saving improvements, such as insulation, boiler upgrades and even full heating systems, for eligible households across England, Scotland and Wales.

Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS)

This offers grants of up to £7,500 to help homeowners in England and Wales replace fossil-fuel boilers with low-carbon heating systems like heat pumps.

First Time Central Heating (FTCH) grants

Part of ECO4, this supports homes without any existing central heating.

In Scotland and Wales, additional programmes like Warmer Homes Scotland and Nest offer heating and insulation help to low-income households.

Who is eligible for central heating grants?

Eligibility depends on the scheme. Most ECO4 and FTCH grants are targeted at low-income households or those receiving benefits such as:

Pension Credit (Guarantee or Savings)

Universal Credit

Income-related ESA or JSA

Tax Credits

Housing Benefit

Homes must also typically have a low energy-efficiency rating (EPC band D-G). In private rentals, landlords must consent to the work.

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme is not means tested. It’s open to homeowners and landlords replacing old fossil fuel systems, provided the property meets basic insulation standards and has a valid EPC.

What is the ECO4 scheme?

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) scheme requires major energy suppliers to fund energy-saving upgrades for eligible households. Running until December 2026, ECO4 can cover:

Boiler replacements or repairs

First-time central heating installations

Home insulation measures

There’s no direct application form, instead households can access ECO4 through participating energy suppliers or via their local authority. For full eligibility details, visit Ofgem's ECO4 page.

What is the Boiler Upgrade Scheme?

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme supports the switch to low-carbon heating systems. Grants available include:

£7,500 for air-source or ground-source heat pumps

£5,000 for biomass boilers (rural properties off the gas grid)

Homeowners must use an MCS-certified installer, who applies for the grant on their behalf. The scheme is open to homeowners and landlords in England and Wales.

How can I apply for a central heating grant?

For ECO4 or FTCH grants: contact your local council or a participating energy supplier. You can also use OFGEM or services like Simple Energy Advice to find approved installers.

For the Boiler Upgrade Scheme: find an MCS-certified installer who will handle the application process.

Avoid cold callers and never pay up front for a grant application: legitimate schemes do not charge.

What is a First Time Central Heating grant?

FTCH grants fund the full installation of a new heating system in homes that have never had central heating before. This includes:

A new boiler or heat pump

Radiators in each room

Pipework and heating controls

Delivered via ECO4, FTCH grants are available to qualifying homeowners or private tenants. The home must lack any previous central heating and usually requires basic insulation to be in place. In most cases, the installation is completely free.

Who qualifies for a boiler grant for pensioners?

While there’s no specific pensioner boiler grant, many older homeowners qualify for ECO4 support if they receive Pension Credit. This can cover:

Free boiler replacement

Central heating upgrades

Insulation improvements

Pensioners not on benefits may still qualify under local authority flexible eligibility rules. In Scotland and Wales, dedicated schemes also prioritise older residents struggling with heating costs.

Need help applying?

Check your eligibility using the gov.uk energy grants tool or contact your local council. If you’re a pensioner or on a low income, these schemes could make your home warmer, and your bills lower, at little to no cost.