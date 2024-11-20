Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For most gym-goers, protein powder is a store cupboard essential, helping provide the nutrients you need to build muscle and support your efforts in the gym. Unfortunately, stocking up on this supplement can be a pricey endeavour.

But what if I said there were a way to buy 1kg of whey protein for just £1 in the Myprotein Black Friday sale?

The brand is rewarding fast-fingered customers with a limited-time deal on Thursday, 21 November. All you need to do is download the Myprotein app, switch on notifications and wait patiently for 8pm.

At this point, you should receive an alert saying the deal is live, alongside a code. Then you have to act fast, adding 1kg of Myprotein impact whey protein powder (RRP £41.99, Myprotein.com) to your basket and putting in the code at checkout to trigger the deal. The first 1,000 customers to successfully do this will scoop a pouch of protein for just one pound.

This is all we know about the deal so far. What’s not known is how many pouches each customer will be able to buy, although previously similar deals from the retailer (like its popular clear whey for 1p sale) have limited these items to one per customer.

Myprotein impact whey protein 1kg: Was £41.99, now £22.49, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein impact whey protein powder ( Myprotein )

I’ve used Myprotein’s impact whey protein for years. It’s tasty, mixes well and I’ve always found it easy to digest. There are also plenty of flavours to choose from, if you’re bored of the standard chocolate, strawberry and vanilla offerings from most brands.

For me, the best thing about this protein powder is its affordable price, compared to the majority of the market. Myprotein products also regularly benefit from extra deals and discount codes which send their prices tumbling down.

So act quickly, download the MP app and wait for the signal. You could save a lot of cash with this limited-time offer and hit your protein goals for less. A combination myself, and plenty of other gym goers, would never pass up.

Get 10% off almost everything on the Myprotein app and website with code MYPINDY (*T&Cs and exclusions apply).