In a world that can feel overwhelming at the best of times, looking to the heavens can sometimes offer the answers we need. Astrologer Priscila Lima de Charbonnières unpacks what we can expect from the month of July.

This isn’t your average horoscope, it’s a blueprint for feeling like your best self, whatever your sign might be and whether you believe in the power of the planets, or not.

July kicks off a seven-year journey. We find ourselves in a moment of profound cosmic intensity, with powerful ripples echoing across both the collective and the deeply personal. Something is stirring, not only in the world around us but within the very fabric of our inner lives.

At the heart of this tension lies the rare and potent conjunction of Saturn and Neptune in Aries, a celestial alignment not witnessed since 1861-1863, an era marked by revolution, war and the redrawing of nations. This current cycle invites us to rebuild reality from its foundations, where imagination meets responsibility, and where ideals must now take shape through courageous action.

As if that weren’t enough, last month’s volatile alignment of Mars and Uranus further heightened the atmosphere of unpredictability. These transits bring with them the potential for sudden upheaval, technological shocks, and energetic overload, both in the external world and within ourselves.

We might have felt like we were at a breaking point. But perhaps, more accurately, it has been a time of breaking open. Now, as Uranus enters Gemini this July, a new chapter begins, one that opens a seven-year portal of reinvention and awakening.

A spark in the mind

For the first time since the 1940s, Uranus, the planet of innovation and disruption, moves into Gemini, the sign that governs communication, thought and learning. While this initial ingress lasts only until 8th November before Uranus retrogrades briefly back into Taurus, it sets the tone for a larger cycle unfolding until 2033 – a renaissance of language, ideas and mental creativity.

Gemini is inherently curious, versatile and experimental, and Uranus electrifies this terrain. Expect seismic shifts in how we speak, connect and express ourselves. We are entering an era in which your unique voice is your power, and where perspectives once considered fringe now find resonance and relevance. This is not about speaking louder. It is about speaking more truthfully.

From rupture to awakening

The collective tensions we’ve been navigating, through the Saturn-Neptune and Mars-Uranus dynamics, are not random. They have acted as a cosmic prelude, breaking down internal structures that have outlived their purpose, in order to clear the way for a more expansive evolution of thought and expression.

Now, with Uranus in Gemini, you are being invited not only to reconsider your life, but to re-programme the way you think. Which mental patterns are outdated? Which stories no longer fit? Which truths are ready to be written, spoken and lived, even if they challenge convention?

Share what’s real

In an age of AI-generated content, decentralised platforms and ever-shifting algorithms that mirror our collective psyche, Uranus in Gemini challenges us to share what is real. It is a time to reclaim the power of originality, to honour those quiet sparks of insight, and to trust that your perspective matters.

This is also a deeply creative window, especially as Uranus enters Gemini alongside Venus. You may find yourself drawn to bold aesthetics, avant-garde art, unexpected connections or entirely new social constellations that reflect who you’re becoming. Love may feel lighter, more cerebral, and less bound by traditional definitions. Don’t resist this shift, lean into it.

Reinvent your mind

With Pluto in Aquarius forming a harmonious trine to Uranus, we are being called to deeper inner transformation. It is time to shed societal conditioning, especially around how we communicate, relate and express ourselves.

This is your invitation to retrain the mind, to listen differently, to think more freely, and to reclaim the joy of curiosity. This mental reinvention becomes a powerful bridge to emotional liberation.

From vision to action

Uranus also forms a supportive sextile to the Saturn-Neptune conjunction, suggesting that the visionary insights arriving now are not just theoretical, they are meant to be grounded in tangible action. You are not merely permitted to dream differently. You are being called to build differently.

Yes, this is a time of uncertainty. But it is also a time of intentional creation. When chaos blurs the way, clarity often follows. Let the wisdom born of rupture guide you into something more authentic, more aligned and more real.

Share your spark

The world does not need more noise, it needs more truth. More presence and more originality. In this new cycle, the most radical act is simply to be yourself, fully and with heart.

During this new chapter try to prioritise –

Speaking honestly.

Thinking independently.

Sharing the spark that’s been quietly glowing within you.

Above all, trusting your intuition, it remains your truest compass under this electric sky.

