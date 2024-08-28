This is how to perform a deadlift correctly, according to a strength expert

Support truly

The deadlift is called the king of lifts for a reason. It’s a great indicator of full-body strength, recruiting a multitude of muscles to move more weight than pretty much any other exercise. The pay-off is vast too: it can help you become stronger, build muscle, boost your mobility and improve your posture, provided you’re doing it right.

Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most error-laden exercises out there, with those who lift weights frequently succumbing to the same few issues. And because it involves lifting larger loads than most moves, there’s a heightened risk of injury if you’re performing it incorrectly.

To ensure your form is spot on, we spoke to Dr Richard Blagrove, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and senior lecturer in physiology at Loughborough University. With his expert input, we’ve created a comprehensive introduction to the deadlift, explaining how to perform it correctly, common mistakes to avoid, an overview of the working muscles and a roundup of the move’s myriad benefits.

So read on, wise up, then reap the many rewards on offer from an expertly-executed deadlift.

What muscles does the deadlift use?

The deadlift is an example of a compound exercise, meaning it uses multiple muscles and joints at once. And in the case of the deadlift, there are very few areas that escape its attention.

“[The deadlift works] most muscles in the body when performed properly,” Dr Blagrove says. However, he adds, there is a bias towards the lower-body muscles. In particular, the gluteals, hamstrings and quadriceps – the muscles in the bum, on the back of the thigh and on the front of the thigh, respectively.

The spinal (or back) extensor muscles, such as the erector spinae, are also put to work. Technically part of the core musculature, the erector spinae helps support and extend the spine, so strengthening it can improve your postural control.

“The upper limb pulling muscles – the latissimus dorsi, trapezius and rhomboids [found across the back side of your upper body] – are also worked to a large extent in deadlifting,” Dr Blagrove adds.

What are the benefits of the deadlift?

Deadlifts are a great way to build strength, particularly in your lower limbs – no surprise given the many muscles being worked, and how it allows you to move heavy weights. But the benefits don’t end there.

“[Deadlifts can also lead to] improved functional capacity in everyday living tasks, improved muscle mass, better posture and improved mobility,” Dr Blagrove says.

“More broadly for heavy resistance training, this exercise can also cause improved bone and joint health in the knees, hips and spine, improved body composition, so fat reduction and muscle mass increase, and improved cardiorespiratory function.”

These are all pieces of the puzzle when building a robust body that can handle the rigours of both exercise and daily life, helping you move freely whatever your age. And the impacts go deeper.

“[You can also see] reduced blood pressure, reduced risk of health-related disease and all-cause mortality, improved metabolic health, enhanced mental health and cognitive function.” Dr Blagrove adds.

How to perform a deadlift

Stand behind a loaded barbell. Position your feet so the barbell lies across the bottom eyelets of both shoes.

Keeping your feet flat on the floor, bend at the knees and hinge at the hips to reach down and grab the barbell with an overhand grip, hands just beyond shoulder-width apart.

Your shoulders should now be slightly over the bar, your hips should be just higher than your knees, your arms should be extended vertically towards the ground and your shins should be touching the bar.

Tighten your lower back so it’s in a neutral position and pull your shoulder blades tight together. Before lifting the bar, breathe in, tighten your trunk and lift your chest.

Stand up with the bar by extending first at the knees, then at the hips. The bar should stay close to the front of your legs throughout the lift.

Breathe out as you reach an upright stance.

Control the bar back to the ground by performing this movement in reverse and maintaining a neutral spine.

Dr Richard Blagrove’s expert deadlift tips

First, learn how to perform a hip hinge from a standing position. Your back should remain neutral as the hips flex, and you should feel a stretch in the back of your legs.

Keep the bar very close to your body during the lift by pulling the bar up first your shins and then your thighs.

Lift your chest up at the bottom of the lift so someone in front of you could read a logo on the front of your top.

Common deadlift mistakes and how to fix them

Unable to achieve a neutral back position

Naturally, the spine should form a shallow S-shape. This is referred to as a neutral spine or neutral back position, and it’s the spine’s strongest position, providing flexibility while acting almost like a shock-absorber. This is why it’s what you should aim for at the start of a deadlift.

“During the deadlift it is imperative that a neutral back position is achieved prior to initiating the lift,” says Dr Blagrove. “If you cannot achieve this position, you risk injury if you attempt to lift a heavy weight repeatedly.” The likely causes of this are a lack of mobility and a weakness in your back extensor muscles like the erector spinae and glutes.

“A temporary solution is to perform the exercise from a position with the bar slightly raised from the ground,” Dr Blagrove says. “This will allow safe completion of the exercise while still strengthening the back extensor muscles in an effective range [of motion]. Over time, as your postural muscles become stronger, you should be able to lift from a position closer to the ground.

He also recommends performing a regular stretching and foam rolling routine, paying particular attention to your hips and calves, to improve your mobility.

‘Bum shove’ during the initial phase of the movement

Even if your deadlift set-up is perfect, there is still room to go wrong. Dr Blagrove warns against shooting your hips into the air (otherwise known as “bum shoving the bar”) faster than any other body part as you start lifting the bar from the floor.

“This leaves the lower back in a very vulnerable position as forces acting perpendicular to the spine pose a high risk to weak structures,” he explains. “The cause of a ‘bum shove’ may simply be a poor level of skill, but is more likely due to weakness in the gluteals as they fail to hold the hips in position as the knees extend to initially lift the bar.”

To remedy this, he recommends performing the first part of the exercise in isolation, only lifting the barbell to your knees before lowering it back down to the ground.

“The focus here is on pushing the hips forward [rather than upward] early in the movement as this will maintain your torso angle through the early part of the lift and help engage your gluteal muscles sooner. Ensure you are familiar with the exercise before you start ramping up the weight, and slow your rate of progression if a bum shove begins to creep in.”

Chest collapse or shoulder blade separation

The deadlift is a full-body exercise. Even if you’ve been working hard in the gym to build a strong set of legs, you still need the upper-body to match if you want to execute it successfully at heavier weights.

“It is not uncommon to see people performing a deadlift who have strengthened their leg muscles and lower back sufficiently to lift a respectable load, but movement starts to break down around the upper body, which is too weak to stabilise the chest and shoulder position,” Dr Blagrove explains. “If the thoracic [middle] region of the spine collapses and the shoulders become rounded, the weight is too heavy for your postural muscles to cope with.”

This takes time to solve: building strength is a process and it takes time. But Dr Blagrove has some suggestions to set you on your way.

“As part of your warm-up, incorporate some static holds in the start position or raise the bar one inch off the ground and hold it there for six to 10 seconds. Focussing on squeezing shoulder blades together tightly and lifting the chest proud in these static positions should help.

“If this doesn’t work then lighten the weight by 5-10kg and keep practising. Including some upper body pulling exercises in a resistance training programme will also help correct this error.”

What is a good deadlift weight to aim for?

A heavy (and technically sound) deadlift will give you bragging rights in most gyms, but knowing what weight to aim for can be tricky to determine, especially if you’re just starting out.

“This is impossible to say and it’s very individual,” says Dr Blagrove. “For an elderly person with no resistance training experience, a deadlift through a partial range of motion with a light, 15kg bar represents a good goal to start.

“But for an elite athlete competing in a sport demanding high levels of explosive power, they should be deadlifting at least twice their body weight.”

How to start doing the deadlift

If you’re new to the deadlift, or strength training in general, Dr Blagrove recommends starting with a lighter weight, a higher number of repetitions per set and a lower number of overall sets.

“For a novice new to resistance training, three sets of 12 repetitions with two to three minutes of recovery [is a good place to start].” However, as you become stronger and more proficient at the exercise, you can start playing around with this rep scheme.

“Gradually this rep range can be varied and reduced as movement skill is improved and more load can be handled,” Dr Blagrove says. “Experienced lifters may do five sets of three repetitions with three minutes of recovery, for example.”

As with any new exercise, go slow, be patient and listen to your body. Starting at a respectable weight will mean you can work your way up safely and avoid injury. With consistency, you’ll be surprised at how quickly you progress and how much you’ll be able to lift as time goes on. Focus on getting your form in check first and the rest will soon follow.

