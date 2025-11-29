The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Lottomart to start offering NetGaming slots online
The partnership underlines a ‘commitment to delivering bold themes, polished visuals and engaging mechanics’
European gambling site Lottomart has announced that it is partnering with casino game developer NetGaming, with the provider’s slot titles soon to be added to the Lottomart catalogue.
NetGaming is known for its range of distinctive, accessible games with strong themes and inventive features, and Lottomart users can already explore the full range of titles on the company’s casino site.
Users can now enjoy a range of NetGaming titles including Zeus’s Thunderbolt 10000, Fireball Inferno Tiki, Pirate’s Fortune Gold – Hold & Respin, 3 Wild Jokers Carnival and Shamrock Trio – Hold & Respin, among a host of other vibrant and well-known slots.
A press release from NetGaming said: “These releases showcase our commitment to delivering bold themes, polished visuals, and engaging mechanics that appeal to a wide range of players.”
“NetGaming brings a distinctive visual style and a playful approach to game design that really stands out,” added Chris Ruddock, Commercial Director at Lottomart.
“Their content offers variety, strong themes, and accessible mechanics that fit well with what our players enjoy. We’re looking forward to seeing how their titles perform.”
Alfred Ballester, Business Development Director at NetGaming, added: “We at NetGaming are absolutely thrilled to be going live with Lottomart. Working with the Lottomart team throughout the integration has been an absolute pleasure.
“We’re super excited to launch our games with such an important and respected UK brand, and we honestly can’t wait to see Lottomart players diving into and enjoying the full NetGaming Games Catalogue.”
Lottomart was established in Gibraltar in 2017, and now offers thousands of games as an online casino ranging from slot games to roulette and blackjack.
