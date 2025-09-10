Toto Wolff sends firm message to Mercedes teen Kimi Antonelli: ‘It was underwhelming’
Antonelli struggled at his home race at Monza and finished ninth, dropping to eighth in the drivers’ standings
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Kimi Antonelli’s performance at the Italian Grand Prix was “underwhelming.”
Antonelli, 19, has endured a topsy-turvy rookie season so far, impressing early on and securing his first podium in Canada but experiencing a rough patch in recent months.
At Monza, Antonelli beached his car in the gravel during practice on Friday and was handed a five-second penalty for running Alex Albon off the road. The Mercedes driver eventually finished ninth.
It means Antonelli drops to eighth in the drivers’ standings, four points behind Williams driver Albon and a whopping 128 off teammate George Russell.
"Underwhelming this weekend, underwhelming,” said Wolff, who nonetheless gave his backing to the teenager.
“You can't put the car in the gravel bed and expect to be there. All of the race was underwhelming.
"It doesn't change anything on my support and confidence in his future because I believe he's going to be very, very, very good. But today was… underwhelming."
Antonelli also made a critical mistake at the previous round, crashing into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in Zandvoort.
He has not finished in the top-eight since that podium in Canada in June, a run of six debilitating races, as he hits a rough patch in the seat previously held by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.
Asked how he can help Antonelli, Wolff replied: “Just freeing him up. Freeing him up. You know, he's a great driver.
“He has this unbelievable ability and natural talent. He's a racer. It's all there. But we need to get rid of the ballast."
Antonelli’s next chance to find some form comes in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (19-21 September).
