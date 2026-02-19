Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has launched a furious tirade against what he called "utter b*******" regarding a potential fuel problem, just a day after the FIA proposed a mid-season rule change concerning the team’s engine.

The FIA announced on Wednesday that a vote is imminent on whether to implement a regulation change from August, addressing the legality of Mercedes’ engine.

The controversy centres on an alleged loophole that allows their power unit to deliver a higher limit when at operating temperature, specifically concerning compression ratio limits.

This issue has dominated pre-season discussions, with reports indicating dissatisfaction from rival manufacturers Ferrari, Red Bull, Honda, and Audi, particularly as Mercedes supplies engines to other F1 teams, including McLaren.

Adding to the team's woes, a new "storm in a teacup" has emerged over the past 24 hours, focusing on a potential fuel problem ahead of the 2026 season opener in Melbourne next month.

It has been widely reported that Petronas, Mercedes’ sustainable fuel manufacturer, is yet to secure the necessary certification and homologation for the fuel intended for Mercedes-powered teams in the upcoming campaign.

A visibly frustrated Wolff lashed out at a press conference, dismissing the fuel reports.

open image in gallery Wolff shockingly joked that people would start saying he ‘been on the Epstein files’ ( US Department of Justice )

"You know this is another of these stories. We were told compression ratio is something that we were illegal, which is total b*******. Utter b*******, and now the next story comes up that our fuel is illegal?" he stated.

He continued, "I don’t know where that comes from and it starts spinning again. Maybe tomorrow we’re inventing something else? I don’t know, I’ve been on the Epstein files, God knows what."

His unexpected reference to the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein caused a stir in the media room, prompting him to quickly backtrack: "You’re not happy with me saying that, no? I was too young! What? Oh, yeah, I mustn’t say that."

On the reported fuel issue itself, Wolff simply insisted: "Another nonsense. This is a complicated topic and the process, and all of this, but there’s just not… I can’t even comment."

The Mercedes team principal adopted a more measured tone when discussing the prospect of a vote going against them regarding the engine’s legality.

"For me, either way, it works. Either we stay with the regulations like we are or the vote goes ahead on Friday with the proposal that came from FIA. Both OK for us," Wolff explained.

He reiterated his earlier sentiment, stating: "We said it all along that this looks like a storm in a teacup, the whole thing. Numbers were coming up and if these numbers would have been through (the roof), I absolutely understand why somebody would fight it, but eventually it’s not worth the fight.

“It doesn’t change anything for us, whether we stay like this or whether we change to the new regulations and that’s been a process."

Other team principals offered their perspectives on the unfolding situation.

open image in gallery Fred Vasseur insisted Ferrari would ‘trust the system’ (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur acknowledged the immediate challenge: "First, we don’t have a clear decision today. It means that it’s quite difficult because we have to send the engine to Melbourne in two days’ time now, so that’s a challenge, but overall we have to trust the system."

McLaren boss Zak Brown expressed confidence in the sport’s governance, adding: "Ultimately, the governance of sport is very strong. It’s passed all the tests so we’re not worried about it.

“Whatever great engine Mercedes produces, we’ll put in the back of our car and race with it."