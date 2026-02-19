Red Bull F1 boss shuts down Max Verstappen rumours: ‘Zero concern’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies rejected a suggestion that Max Verstappen could lose interest in Formula 1 because of the sport's new engine era.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen has been outspoken about the new crop of cars, saying last week that his Red Bull was not much fun to drive and more like “Formula E on steroids.”

On Wednesday, a Dutch reporter told Mekies at a press conference during pre-season testing in Bahrain that his star driver had said he had not wanted to drive the 2026 car on the simulator last year, because he disliked the feeling so much.

Then, Mekies was asked: "Have you any concerns of him losing interest in this kind of Formula One?”

The Frenchman’s answer, however, was unequivocal: "Short answer is no. Zero concern about that.

"And yes, I do recall our conversation last year when he was switching from a car model to another car model. And yes the difference was so big that at some stage I think rightly he decided to focus on the 2025 (car).

"The reality is that the challenge of these regulations is massive...but that's also what we love to try to break through these challenges. Try to find solutions that we felt were not on the table. And that's what we will do with Max."

Laurent Mekies has no concerns that Max Verstappen could shift his focus away from F1 ( Getty )

Verstappen, appearing in a separate press conference with other drivers, said he was just being honest.

The 28-year-old, who lost out to McLaren's Lando Norris last year, also doubled down on concerns about the electrical element, now 50-50 with the internal combustion engine, playing too big a part.

"I don't want us to be close to (all-electric) Formula E. I want us to actually stay away from that and be Formula One," he said.

"Don't increase the battery, actually get rid of that and focus on a nice engine and have Formula E as Formula E, because that's what they are about."

The season starts in Australia on 8 March.