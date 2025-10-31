Sergio Perez claims Lewis Hamilton would not ‘survive’ as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate
Perez spent four seasons alongside Verstappen at Red Bull
Sergio Perez believes that even Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc would “struggle massively” with driving alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull as he highlighted the challenges of being the Dutchman’s teammate.
Perez spent four seasons alongside Verstappen, helping his colleague secure four successive world titles, before exiting at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw him finish eighth in the standings.
Liam Lawson was installed as the Mexican’s replacement but lasted only two races before being demoted in favour of Yuki Tsunoda, who has similarly struggled to challenge the best drivers on the grid.
As he prepares to return to the F1 grid with new entry Cadillac in 2026, Perez has underlined that the second seat at Red Bull provides particular problems for the occupant given Verstappen’s “unique” driving style.
“I don't like criticising drivers that have been there because I was in that position and I know exactly what they are going through,” Perez told Sky Sports.
"The minute I signed my exit from Red Bull, when we came to an agreement, I knew 'poor guy, who comes here, it's a very difficult place'. Being next to Max is very difficult, but being next to Max in Red Bull is something people don't understand.
“There are so many things I could tell you, but it is simply a very difficult job for a driver. No driver can survive there. It doesn't matter if you bring Hamilton, Leclerc. Whoever you bring there is going to struggle massively.
"It's a very unique driving style. You have to constantly be adapting to the needs of Max. It's as simple as that."
Verstappen remains in the hunt for another Drivers’ Championship, though has work to do to close a 36-point gap to Lando Norris at the top of the standings. Norris went a point ahead of Oscar Piastri, his McLaren teammate, with victory at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend.
