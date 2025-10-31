Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sergio Perez believes that even Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc would “struggle massively” with driving alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull as he highlighted the challenges of being the Dutchman’s teammate.

Perez spent four seasons alongside Verstappen, helping his colleague secure four successive world titles, before exiting at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw him finish eighth in the standings.

Liam Lawson was installed as the Mexican’s replacement but lasted only two races before being demoted in favour of Yuki Tsunoda, who has similarly struggled to challenge the best drivers on the grid.

As he prepares to return to the F1 grid with new entry Cadillac in 2026, Perez has underlined that the second seat at Red Bull provides particular problems for the occupant given Verstappen’s “unique” driving style.

“I don't like criticising drivers that have been there because I was in that position and I know exactly what they are going through,” Perez told Sky Sports.

"The minute I signed my exit from Red Bull, when we came to an agreement, I knew 'poor guy, who comes here, it's a very difficult place'. Being next to Max is very difficult, but being next to Max in Red Bull is something people don't understand.

open image in gallery Sergio Perez (left) and Max Verstappen were teammates for four seasons ( Getty Images )

“There are so many things I could tell you, but it is simply a very difficult job for a driver. No driver can survive there. It doesn't matter if you bring Hamilton, Leclerc. Whoever you bring there is going to struggle massively.

"It's a very unique driving style. You have to constantly be adapting to the needs of Max. It's as simple as that."

Verstappen remains in the hunt for another Drivers’ Championship, though has work to do to close a 36-point gap to Lando Norris at the top of the standings. Norris went a point ahead of Oscar Piastri, his McLaren teammate, with victory at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend.