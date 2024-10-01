Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sergio Perez uses iconic Leonardo DiCaprio video to quash F1 retirement talk

Perez signed a new deal with Red Bull in June but speculation about his long-term future continues to linger

Kieran Jackson
Formula One Correspondent
Tuesday 01 October 2024 06:45 EDT
Comments
Sergio Perez has not won an F1 race since April 2023
Sergio Perez has not won an F1 race since April 2023 (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Sergio Perez has comically responded to talk of retiring from Formula 1 with the iconic “I’m not leaving” video involving Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

Red Bull driver Perez signed a new contract with the team in June, taking him to the end of the 2025 F1 season with an option to extend for 2026.

However, the Mexican driver’s inconsistent form – he is currently 187 points behind teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen – has led to speculation he may retire at the end of this season.

The latest report in recent days stated that the 34-year-old could announce his retirement at his home race, the Mexico City Grand Prix, on 27 October.

Recommended

However, without referencing the specific report, Perez posted a video on X/Twitter with the caption “Sorry” and the iconic clip from the popular 2013 film which sees DiCaprio’s character repeatedly say: “I’m not leaving.”

Perez has not won a race since Azerbaijan in April 2023, though did finish second in last year’s drivers’ standings to Verstappen.

However, he is currently eighth in this year’s standings but was backed by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner prior to the summer break and is set to finish the 2024 season at a minimum

Yet the recent promotion of Liam Lawson to a race seat at sister team RB – replacing Daniel Ricciardo – for the final six races of the season puts more pressure on Perez to perform. New Zealand driver Lawson could be considered for a Red Bull seat next year if he impresses.

Most recently, Perez branded his Singapore Grand Prix as a “complete disaster” after finishing the race in 10th.

F1 returns after a three-week break with the United States Grand Prix in Austin on 20 October.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in