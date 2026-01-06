Sergio Perez on Red Bull stint with Max Verstappen: ‘It was the worst job in F1’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sergio Perez believes being Max Verstappen’s teammate is the “worst job in F1”, such is the Dutchman’s ability and power at Red Bull.

The Mexican driver, who returns to the sport this year with Cadillac after a year out, was Verstappen’s teammate from 2021-2024 – all years in which the irrepresible Dutchman won the drivers’ world championship.

Perez finished second in the standings in 2023, amid a year of dominance where Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races, though the Mexican only claimed two victories compared to Verstappen’s astonishing tally of 19.

Now, ahead of his 2026 return, Perez has reflected on his time at Red Bull, acknowledging that it was a “problem” if you were slower or indeed faster than Verstappen.

"I was on the best team but it was complicated because being Max's teammate at Red Bull is the worst job there is in F1,” Perez, 35, told the Cracks Podcast. “I knew what I was up against.

"At Red Bull everything was a problem. If I was faster than Max it was a problem, a very tense atmosphere was created.

“It was a problem if you were faster than Max. If you were too slow and Max was slow, then everything was a problem."

"We had the best team. Unfortunately, everything was destroyed. We had the team to have dominated the sport for the next 10 years, I think, and unfortunately it all ended."

Sergio Perez was Max Verstappen’s teammate for four years ( Getty Images )

Red Bull’s era of dominance ended in 2024, when McLaren beat them to the constructors' championship in a year of intra-team turmoil, with Christian Horner and sections of Red Bull hierarchy, as well as Jos Verstappen, feuding in the background.

Despite Verstappen winning the 2024 drivers’ title, Perez was dropped for Liam Lawson – himself axed after two races in 2025 for Yuki Tsunoda, who has now made way for Isack Hadjar – after finishing a lowly eighth in the championship and took a year's sabbatical from F1.

Perez has also driven for the likes of Sauber, McLaren and Force India during his time in F1 but will now take on a new challenge with a new team in Cadillac, partnering Valtteri Bottas as he starts his 15th season in the sport.

The 2026 F1 season starts on 8 March in Australia, with the first of three pre-season tests taking place on 26-30 January in Barcelona. Cadillac will launch their debut car in an advertisement during the Super Bowl on 8 February.