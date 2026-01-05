Key McLaren F1 signing arrives early from Red Bull ahead of 2026 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McLaren have accelerated the arrival of Will Courtenay from Red Bull as their sporting director.

Courtenay, previously Red Bull’s head of race strategy for 22 years, agreed a move to McLaren in September 2024 but was set to stay at Red Bull until mid-2026, such were the terms of the move.

However, in a LinkedIn post, Courtenay confirmed he has moved to McLaren this month ahead of the 2026 F1 season starting in Australia on 8 March.

“After 22 years at Red Bull Racing, the last 15 as Head of Race Strategy there, I’m excited to say I’m now embarking on a new challenge, joining the McLaren Racing Formula 1 Team as Sporting Director,” Courtenay said.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone I worked with at Red Bull. I made so many great friends there and I hope I’ll still see many of you in the paddock. It was an incredible two and a bit decades.

“But now I’m looking forward to settling into my new role and team, and hopefully making plenty more new friends, as I do my very best to help McLaren continue its recent success in the coming years.”

Courtenay formed a crucial part of Red Bull’s highly-respected strategy department, working alongside principal strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz, who now looks set to receive a promotion.

Courtenay will report to McLaren’s racing director Randy Singh, an ever-present on the pit-wall alongside team principal Andrea Stella.

Will Courtenay has joined McLaren early from Red Bull ( Getty Images )

Both McLaren and Red Bull were in the fight for last year’s drivers’ championship, with Lando Norris pipping Max Verstappen by two points.

While the 24-race season starts on 8 March at Albert Park in Melbourne, all 11 teams will have three pre-season tests as they prepare for a new campaign and a new set of regulations.

The first test, a private session in Barcelona, will take place over five days from 26-30 January, before two official three-day tests in Bahrain (11-13 and 18-20 February).

Red Bull will be the first team to reveal their 2026 car livery at an event alongside new engine partner Ford, on Thursday 15 January at Ford’s HQ in Detroit.