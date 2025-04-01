Red Bull reveal striking new F1 livery in touching tribute for Japanese GP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull will sport a striking all-white livery at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix in a tribute to engine partner Honda.

Japanese F1 star Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut this weekend, having replaced the axed Liam Lawson after the first two races of the 2025 season.

Yet Tsunoda, having switched from the white of junior team Racing Bulls, will stay in white overalls this weekend as a nod to Red Bull’s partnership with Japanese automotive giant Honda, who also back the 24-year-old driver financially.

It is Honda’s last year of working with Red Bull before they switch to an engine partnership with Aston Martin – reuniting with ex-Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey – for new engine and chassis regulations in 2026.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "Our relationship with Honda deserves celebration, it has been one of continued success and brought the team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history.

“Max has won four world titles with a Honda power unit and the team have lifted two constructors' titles, in addition, Honda's reliability enabled to complete the most successful season in the sport's history in 2023.

“This livery is a tribute to Honda's success in the sport and the final year of, what has been a thoroughly enjoyable partnership.

“I am looking forward to seeing it out on track."

open image in gallery Red Bull will use an all-white livery in Japan ( Red Bull )

open image in gallery The white livery is a tribute to engine partner Honda ( Red Bull )

The new livery is inspired by Honda’s RA272 first victory in the sport, at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix with Richie Ginther.

A special logo commemorating 60 years since Honda’s first win will also be displayed across all four Red Bull cars.

Red Bull also sported an all-white livery at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, another tribute to Honda, in a year where the Japanese GP was not held due to the Covid pandemic.

Tsunoda will be present alongside new teammate Max Verstappen, as well as Racing Bull drivers Lawson and Isack Hadjar, at a show-run event in Tokyo on Wednesday.