Red Bull are considering going with a surprise wildcard option as their second driver to partner Max Verstappen for the 2025 F1 season as Sergio Perez’s struggles continue.

During the summer, the Mexican veteran signed a contract extension to stay with Red Bull until the end of the 2026 campaign but has been in dismal form ever since.

He hasn’t finished higher than sixth in any of the nine races since that extension despite teammate Verstappen finishing inside the top six in every one of those races – winning two and finishing second in two others.

The Dutchman is in a battle with Lando Norris for the Drivers’ Championship but Perez’s terrible performances mean Red Bull have dropped to third in the Constructors’ Championship and, sitting 54 points behind leaders Ferrari, appear to have little chance of winning that title.

Speculation has grown that Perez will now be ditched at the end of the season, with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson – who race for Red Bull’s feeder team Visa Cash App RB – generally seen as the favourites to replace him, although a surprise new name has now emerged.

Algerian-French Formula 2 driver Isack Hadjar has been talked up by Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, with the 81-year-old comparing him favourably to Franco Colapinto, who has impressed since taking over from the hapless Logan Sargent at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

open image in gallery Isack Hadjar has been favourably compared to Franco Colapinto by Helmut Marko ( Getty Images )

Hadjar has been part of the Red Bull set-up since 2021, joining their junior team, then driving the occasional practice session for the main team in the last couple of years. Following Lawson’s promotion to Daniel Ricciardo’s No 2 spot at RB last month, Hadjar is now officially Red Bull’s reserve driver and is slated to be in the car for a practice session at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We are currently evaluating everything,” explained Marko, as reported by German outlet Kleine Zeitung, when asked about replacing Perez. “Decisions will only be made after Abu Dhabi.

“The drop in the Constructors’ Championship to third place, the 200 points behind Max Verstappen, all of that speaks volumes.

“[The practice session in Abu Dhabi] will be crucial for Hadjar’s future. Then there is also a test on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, where there are a number of drivers who could be considered for next year.

And when asked if the 20-year-old Hadjar is ready to step up to F1, Marko responded: “Yes, absolutely. He was faster than Franco Colapinto in all junior categories.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has been one of Perez’s biggest supporters but even he appears to be losing patience with the Mexican, seemingly sealing his future.

“I think we have done everything we could to support Checo [Perez] and we will do the same this weekend in Brazil,” said Horner. “But there comes a point where you reach a limit.

“There comes a time when difficult decisions have to be made. We are now third in the constructors’ championship. We are determined to win again, but that will be hard work in the next four races.”