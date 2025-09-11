Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes Max Verstappen is “one of the most important pillars” in the American company’s collaboration with Red Bull in Formula One next year.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen, who claimed his third win of the 2025 season on Sunday in Monza, has committed his future to Red Bull for next year, despite links to Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Verstappen is on a deal until the end of 2028 and Farley, ahead of Red Bull-Ford’s power unit amid new engine and chassis regulations being enforced next year, admits the 27-year-old’s retention is a massive boost for the team.

"I think this is one of the most important pillars of foundation for the PU (power unit) success," Farley, who met with Verstappen in Monza, told Sky Sports News.

"Talking to Max, we at Ford really have grown our respect for Max watching him this year. The way he has provided stability without drama in an environment where we're all just trying to do our jobs. I can really see that in his eyes today versus last year.”

Red Bull currently use Honda engines, but the Japanese manufacturer will switch to Aston Martin from next year.

Mercedes are rumoured to be the frontrunners in 2026, and as well as their own team, will also power McLaren, Williams and Alpine.

Yet Ford, who announced their partnership with Red Bull in 2023, are also rejoining the sport alongside the likes of Audi and 11th team Cadillac next year.

Farley also gave his backing to new Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner in July.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull in 2026 ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Ford CEO Jim Farley praised Verstappen ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"I came here because I'm a big believer to understand things with your eyes and ears and I can clearly see the impact Lauren's had,” Farley said.

"He's a technical person which is exactly right for this change in 2026. He's absolutely the right leader. We are completely behind him and I can really feel it with the team."

Mekies acknowledged in Monza that the Red Bull-Ford project is a “crazy” undertaking but has faith in the project and those working behind the scenes on next year’s engine.

Meanwhile, the next F1 race of the 2025 season takes place in Baku with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (19-21 September) next week.