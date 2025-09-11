Ford CEO lauds Max Verstappen as ‘important pillar’ for Red Bull project
Red Bull have linked up with Ford to launch their own power unit for next year’s Formula One season
Ford CEO Jim Farley believes Max Verstappen is “one of the most important pillars” in the American company’s collaboration with Red Bull in Formula One next year.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen, who claimed his third win of the 2025 season on Sunday in Monza, has committed his future to Red Bull for next year, despite links to Mercedes and Aston Martin.
Verstappen is on a deal until the end of 2028 and Farley, ahead of Red Bull-Ford’s power unit amid new engine and chassis regulations being enforced next year, admits the 27-year-old’s retention is a massive boost for the team.
"I think this is one of the most important pillars of foundation for the PU (power unit) success," Farley, who met with Verstappen in Monza, told Sky Sports News.
"Talking to Max, we at Ford really have grown our respect for Max watching him this year. The way he has provided stability without drama in an environment where we're all just trying to do our jobs. I can really see that in his eyes today versus last year.”
Red Bull currently use Honda engines, but the Japanese manufacturer will switch to Aston Martin from next year.
Mercedes are rumoured to be the frontrunners in 2026, and as well as their own team, will also power McLaren, Williams and Alpine.
Yet Ford, who announced their partnership with Red Bull in 2023, are also rejoining the sport alongside the likes of Audi and 11th team Cadillac next year.
Farley also gave his backing to new Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner in July.
"I came here because I'm a big believer to understand things with your eyes and ears and I can clearly see the impact Lauren's had,” Farley said.
"He's a technical person which is exactly right for this change in 2026. He's absolutely the right leader. We are completely behind him and I can really feel it with the team."
Mekies acknowledged in Monza that the Red Bull-Ford project is a “crazy” undertaking but has faith in the project and those working behind the scenes on next year’s engine.
Meanwhile, the next F1 race of the 2025 season takes place in Baku with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (19-21 September) next week.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments