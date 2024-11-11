Qatar ‘set for buy in of Audi F1 team’ ahead of 2026 entry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Audi are set to sell a minority share in their F1 team to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, according to reports.

The German car brand, part of the Volkswagen AG group, will buy 100% of the current Sauber works team in time for new engine and chassis regulations in 2026.

Yet the current economic situation at Volkswagen, with speculation of plant closures and the loss of up to 30,000 jobs, means rumours have surfaced that the group are starting to look elsewhere for investment.

A report in Autosport states that industry insiders believe it is tough for Audi to justify a high-cost F1 development programme in light of the parent group’s economic issues.

When approached by The Independent for comment, a Sauber representative stated: “As always in these circumstances, we don’t comment on speculation.”

In September, Audi CEO Gernot Dollner insisted the brand’s entry into Formula 1 was a “perfect match.”

“The decision was well prepared two-and-a-half years ago and re-evaluated last year,” he said, at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

“We firmly believe that F1 and Audi are a perfect match. It’s in line with our strategy, and while it’s ambitious and will take time, it’s also perfectly aligned with the way we’re reinventing ourselves on the corporate side.”

The Autosport report adds that the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are willing to spend up to £828m (€1billion) if the conditions of the project are correct.

open image in gallery Qatar Airways are a key sponsor of Formula 1 ( Getty Images for Qatar Airways )

State-owned airline Qatar Airways are already a key sponsor of the Formula 1 world championship, while the Gulf country first staged a grand prix in 2021 and signed a 10-year deal last year. The QIA is also invested in Volkswagen AG with a 17% stake.

Sauber, meanwhile, have endured a torrid season on the track. They remain the only team without a point after 21 rounds, with both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu confirmed to be leaving at the end of the season.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and current F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto will drive for Sauber in 2025, with ex-Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto now in charge of the Audi project as chief operating officer.

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley also joins next year as team principal.