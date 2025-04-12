Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri claimed pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix as McLaren teammate Lando Norris qualified only sixth.

McLaren’s rivals believed this would be the weekend that would show the advantage of the papaya cars and they duly topped all practice sessions to suggest a two-way battle for pole.

Piastri shone brightest under the lights at the Sakhir circuit to clinch pole and, as rival cars ramped up the times at the end of the session, Norris could not find the answer.

George Russell pulled out a sensational lap to put his Mercedes on the front row for Sunday’s race, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari.

Championship leader Norris was also outgunned by Russell’s teammate Kimi Antonelli and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Max Verstappen turned the tables on McLaren with a stunning lap to take pole in Japan last weekend but the four-time world champion could produce no such heroics here.

The Dutchman complained about issues with his brakes and qualified only seventh.

Lewis Hamilton also struggled again and will start from ninth.

open image in gallery Lando Norris could only qualify sixth for Sunday’s race ( Getty )

McLaren, majority-owned by the Bahrain sovereign wealth fund, have never won this race but have a great chance to spark huge celebrations in the Gulf state.

The reigning constructors’ champions won the first two races of the season – one each for Norris and Piastri – before Verstappen’s surprise Suzuka success a week ago.

Norris leads the Dutchman by one point in the championship standings with Piastri a further 12 points adrift ahead of Sunday’s race.

TOP-10 - BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING 1. Oscar Piastri 2. George Russell 3. Charles Leclerc 4. Kimi Antonelli 5. Pierre Gasly 6. Lando Norris 7. Max Verstappen 8. Carlos Sainz 9. Lewis Hamilton 10. Yuki Tsunoda

Norris led the way in the first qualifying session before a crash early on in the second for Haas’s Esteban Ocon brought out a red flag.

The two Red Bull cars only just reached Q3, with Verstappen ninth and Yuki Tsunoda 10th, as Piastri led the way from Norris at the top of the charts.

It was first blood to Piastri in the final duel as Russell, who had previously looked way off the pace, produced a superb lap to split the McLarens.

Piastri went faster again on his final run but a scruffy lap from Norris left him at risk as his rivals took advantage.